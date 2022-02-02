A whole fried fish is a symbol of good luck for the Chinese New Year

There was a community fish pond near my home where I lived with my grandmother, and she would go there almost every day to catch tilapia. It was a hobby for her, and we had fish for dinner every day. She used to tell me that eating fish would be make me clever and keep her healthy. I try to coerce my daughter into this practice daily.

In traditional Cantonese cuisine, the rule is “fish is best steamed when fresh, and pan fried or hong shao when not”. Hong shao, also known as braised or “red-cooked”, gives off a salty, sweet, aromatic and umami flavour. It features soy sauce, rice wine or Shao Xing wine, sugar, aromatic herbs such as coriander or spring onion, and five-spice powder.

The key to cooking hong shao dishes is to control the heat — the correct heat reduces the sugar perfectly so that it blends with the sauces in the most delicious way. In other words, don’t leave your hong shao dish unattended, not even for a minute.