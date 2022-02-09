Food

Make this Valentine's Day a memorable one with Nicolas Feuillatte's brut rosé

There’s no better way to say “I love you” than popping a bottle of chilled rosé Champagne

Hilary Biller Columnist
09 February 2022 - 16:14
Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte Réserve Exclusive Brut Rosé NV inspired by the famous Sakura (cherry blossom) season in Japan.
There’s something about pink bubbles that makes a gal go weak at the knees, and when they are the real thing like this gorgeous pomegranate pink champagne, which not only looks good but offers delicious notes of redcurrant and raspberry with hints of strawberries, it’s a celebration.

The eye-catchingly beautiful bottle of Nicolas Feuillatte Reserve Exclusive Brut Rosé is covered in pretty cherry blossoms set against a clear blue sky, said to have been inspired by the famous Japanese cherry blossom season known as Sakura.  

This top-selling French Champagne comes with a good story. The man behind the bubbles is the late Nicolas Feuillatte, a Parisian who lived in New York and well-known entrepreneur, jet-setter and socialite who enjoyed the very good things in life.

It was coffee where he made his first fortune in New York as a coffee merchant and in 1976 he created his own brand of Champagne. The elegant and sophisticated brand became a hit with socialites and celebs including Jackie Kennedy-Onassis and Lauren Bacall, making it so popular in the US that Feuillatte had to expand production, which took it around the globe.

At 88 Feuillatte, having lived a rich and full life passed away, but the brand lives on and is available in SA in an elegant gift pack that sells for about R860. A perfect gift for the special person in your life this Valentine's Day on Monday, served well chilled in beautiful glasses to match the occasion.

