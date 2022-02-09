What it’s like inside Cape Town’s award-winning secret bar

Once you’ve made it past the first nondescript door, you find yourself in a narrow alley with a laundry line zigzagging above your head.

“Password?”

If the baton-touting doorman is satisfied with your answer, you are ushered into the belly of a secret operation: through a back door and past a row of toilets, along a darkly-lit wall and towards the corner of a vast room where a sign which reads “strictly no admittance” is far from welcoming.

Boom. Boom. Boom. The doorman bangs on the door before slipping away, leaving you to your own devices.

A few moments pass.

“What now?” someone asks.

We wait.

Moments later, a small slit in the door slides open. We’re again asked for the password before being allowed in — a bit more brusquely this time. It’s all part of the act.