RECIPES | Three easy and wholesome potato dishes

Beyond chips, the spud can be the main attraction

Hilary Biller Columnist
16 February 2022 - 21:03
Potatoes and cabbage.
Potatoes and cabbage.
Image: Potatoes SA

Mid-month budget blues? Beyond crispy chips, creamy mash or crunchy roasted potatoes can be the hero of the main course. Healthy, filling and easy on the pocket here are three wholesome and easy main course recipes that will make the family happy without having to compromise on quality.

For the month of February, Potatoes SA are encouraging all South Africans to spread the love by extending a helping hand by gifting those in need a bag of potatoes. #PassthePotato.

POTATO AND CABBAGE

Combining the softness of potatoes with cabbage and carrots makes an excellent meatless meal option.

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

Vegetable oil

1 large onion, chopped

Half a cabbage, chopped or shredded

 3 carrots, grated

5ml (1 tsp) salt

 500g potatoes, peeled and cubed

  30ml (2 tbsp) curry powder

125ml (½ cup) beef, chicken or vegetable stock

Method:

  1. Add oil into a pot and fry the onion.
  2. Add the cabbage, carrots and salt and fry for 5 minutes.
  3. Add the potatoes, curry powder and stock and simmer for 20-30 minutes until the potatoes are softened.
  4. Using a wooden spoon or masher lightly mash the mixture and serve.
Hardbody and potatoes/
Hardbody and potatoes/
Image: Potatoes SA

HEARTY ONE POT HARDBODY CHICKEN AND POTATOES

A freshly slaughtered chicken is full of flavour. It can  easily be replaced with a store-bought chicken.

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

1 freshly slaughtered and portioned chicken

1 litre chicken stock

500ml (2 cups) water

10ml (2 tsp) salt

1 onion, chopped

500g potatoes, peeled and halved

Method:

  1. Combine the chicken portions, stock, water, salt and onion in a large pot.
  2. Cook the chicken over medium heat for 2 hours, (1 hour for a shop bought chicken) until the chicken is tender and the liquid has reduced.
  3. Add the potatoes and cook for an extra 20-30 minutes until tender. Cooked with the chicken offers a richer taste.
Potato fishcakes.
Potato fishcakes.
Image: Potatoes SA

EASY POTATO FISH CAKES

No-one can resist a homemade fish cake and these are both economical and easy made using a can of pilchards.

Makes: 24

Ingredients:

400g potatoes

1 large can of pilchards in tomato sauce

30ml (2 tbsp) fresh coriander, chopped

Ground black pepper to taste

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 small lemon

1 onion, finely chopped or use spring onion

1 clove of garlic, crushed

45ml (3 tbsp) sunflower oil

1 large egg, beaten

80ml (⅓ cup) dried breadcrumbs

Method:

  1. Boil the potatoes with skin, until soft and tender. Drain and mash until smooth.
  2. Mash the pilchards with their juice and mix together with fresh coriander, pepper, lemon zest and juice. Add the onion and garlic.
  3. Preheat the oven to 180C.
  4. With wet hands shape the mixture into 24 bite-sized balls.
  5. Dip the fish balls into egg and then roll in breadcrumbs before place on a greased baking tray.
  6. Bake for 30 minutes, turning halfway, until brown and crispy before serving with a salad.

• Recipes and pictures are courtesy of Potatoes SA. For more information, visit their website

