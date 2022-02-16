RECIPES | Three easy and wholesome potato dishes
Beyond chips, the spud can be the main attraction
Mid-month budget blues? Beyond crispy chips, creamy mash or crunchy roasted potatoes can be the hero of the main course. Healthy, filling and easy on the pocket here are three wholesome and easy main course recipes that will make the family happy without having to compromise on quality.
For the month of February, Potatoes SA are encouraging all South Africans to spread the love by extending a helping hand by gifting those in need a bag of potatoes. #PassthePotato.
POTATO AND CABBAGE
Combining the softness of potatoes with cabbage and carrots makes an excellent meatless meal option.
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients:
Vegetable oil
1 large onion, chopped
Half a cabbage, chopped or shredded
3 carrots, grated
5ml (1 tsp) salt
500g potatoes, peeled and cubed
30ml (2 tbsp) curry powder
125ml (½ cup) beef, chicken or vegetable stock
Method:
- Add oil into a pot and fry the onion.
- Add the cabbage, carrots and salt and fry for 5 minutes.
- Add the potatoes, curry powder and stock and simmer for 20-30 minutes until the potatoes are softened.
- Using a wooden spoon or masher lightly mash the mixture and serve.
HEARTY ONE POT HARDBODY CHICKEN AND POTATOES
A freshly slaughtered chicken is full of flavour. It can easily be replaced with a store-bought chicken.
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
1 freshly slaughtered and portioned chicken
1 litre chicken stock
500ml (2 cups) water
10ml (2 tsp) salt
1 onion, chopped
500g potatoes, peeled and halved
Method:
- Combine the chicken portions, stock, water, salt and onion in a large pot.
- Cook the chicken over medium heat for 2 hours, (1 hour for a shop bought chicken) until the chicken is tender and the liquid has reduced.
- Add the potatoes and cook for an extra 20-30 minutes until tender. Cooked with the chicken offers a richer taste.
EASY POTATO FISH CAKES
No-one can resist a homemade fish cake and these are both economical and easy made using a can of pilchards.
Makes: 24
Ingredients:
400g potatoes
1 large can of pilchards in tomato sauce
30ml (2 tbsp) fresh coriander, chopped
Ground black pepper to taste
Finely grated zest and juice of 1 small lemon
1 onion, finely chopped or use spring onion
1 clove of garlic, crushed
45ml (3 tbsp) sunflower oil
1 large egg, beaten
80ml (⅓ cup) dried breadcrumbs
Method:
- Boil the potatoes with skin, until soft and tender. Drain and mash until smooth.
- Mash the pilchards with their juice and mix together with fresh coriander, pepper, lemon zest and juice. Add the onion and garlic.
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- With wet hands shape the mixture into 24 bite-sized balls.
- Dip the fish balls into egg and then roll in breadcrumbs before place on a greased baking tray.
- Bake for 30 minutes, turning halfway, until brown and crispy before serving with a salad.
• Recipes and pictures are courtesy of Potatoes SA. For more information, visit their website.
