RECIPES | Three easy and wholesome potato dishes

Mid-month budget blues? Beyond crispy chips, creamy mash or crunchy roasted potatoes can be the hero of the main course. Healthy, filling and easy on the pocket here are three wholesome and easy main course recipes that will make the family happy without having to compromise on quality.

For the month of February, Potatoes SA are encouraging all South Africans to spread the love by extending a helping hand by gifting those in need a bag of potatoes. #PassthePotato.

POTATO AND CABBAGE

Combining the softness of potatoes with cabbage and carrots makes an excellent meatless meal option.

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

Vegetable oil

1 large onion, chopped

Half a cabbage, chopped or shredded

3 carrots, grated

5ml (1 tsp) salt

500g potatoes, peeled and cubed

30ml (2 tbsp) curry powder

125ml (½ cup) beef, chicken or vegetable stock

Method: