YiaYia’s Table delivers mouthfuls of Greek goodness, just as granny used to

It’s the age-old story of the lingerie-business-turned-bakery, of which all good Covid-19 fairy tales are made. When the pandemic hit and the Parolis family moved their retail business online, it meant they had an used portion of their warehouse now standing empty.

Armed with grandmother Eli’s recipes, passed down from generation to generation — penned in Grenglish (a combination of Greek and English) — they set about testing recipes, renovating the space and conceptualising what would become YiaYia’s Table. The name is an ode to the YiaYia (Greek for grandmother) herself who, during her 96 years, baked for, fed and nurtured three generations of the family.

Operating out of the unassuming building in the Cape Town suburb of Mowbray where YiaYia Eli spent most of her life, the little bakery and coffee shop brims with love, comfort and the aromas of freshly baked Greek pastries for which they are quickly becoming renowned.