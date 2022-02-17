A scoop of Malie’s baobab and marula ice cream is just what the doctor ordered
We taste a range of dairy-free plant-based ice creams and are pleasantly surprised
When asked to taste a range of ice creams made using two of Africa’s superfoods on a particularly hot day, ‘no’ just wasn’t part of my vocabulary and I wasn’t about to turn my back on the opportunity. And with so many choices, where to start. Think of all the favourite ice cream flavours such as chocolate, berry and salted caramel, throw in a couple of exotics like baobab & lemon and marula nut butter and you have a range of locally developed Malie’s ice creams.
Except this isn’t ice cream as we know it and if blindfolded it would be difficult to tell this creamy plant-based vegan friendly version apart.
Made with baobab powder and a marula nut base, the kernel of the marula fruit more well known for its use in a popular creamy alcoholic drink, used in ice cream the base ingredients are sweetened with organic sugar cane or coconut sugar and combined with natural ingredients including raw cocoa, fresh mint, vegetable juice and vanilla seeds.
Malie’s Ice Cream is the brainchild of Dr Tracy Nelwamondo who named the range after her son, Malibongwe. Combining her vast knowledge of indigenous African ingredients and her medical training, Dr Tracy has also produced a very interesting and unique range of superfoods under her label, Modern Traditions.
And the taste test? Joined by my daughter visiting from the UK, our favourite of the five was the salted caramel — we both scored it top marks. A close second was the unusual but delicious combo of baobab & lemon. It tasted a bit like lemon meringue pie where the natural sweet and tanginess of baobab powder works so well with the freshness of lemon.
We both love anything with mint and the mint choc was a good rendition. The chocolate flavour, a perennial favourite for which we had high hopes, was disappointing and the colour of the berry variant, a sort of muddy grey, was unappealing to the eye, a less creamy version to the others and not berried enough for our liking.
The good news is Malie’s Ice Cream offers a healthier alternative to traditional dairy ice cream, and the concept of using two of Africa’s finest indigenous ingredients — ingenious thinking.
The ice creams are readily available in selected Pick n Pay stores countrywide.
• See Maliesicecream.com
