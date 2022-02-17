A scoop of Malie’s baobab and marula ice cream is just what the doctor ordered

When asked to taste a range of ice creams made using two of Africa’s superfoods on a particularly hot day, ‘no’ just wasn’t part of my vocabulary and I wasn’t about to turn my back on the opportunity. And with so many choices, where to start. Think of all the favourite ice cream flavours such as chocolate, berry and salted caramel, throw in a couple of exotics like baobab & lemon and marula nut butter and you have a range of locally developed Malie’s ice creams.

Except this isn’t ice cream as we know it and if blindfolded it would be difficult to tell this creamy plant-based vegan friendly version apart.

Made with baobab powder and a marula nut base, the kernel of the marula fruit more well known for its use in a popular creamy alcoholic drink, used in ice cream the base ingredients are sweetened with organic sugar cane or coconut sugar and combined with natural ingredients including raw cocoa, fresh mint, vegetable juice and vanilla seeds.