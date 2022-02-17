Food

A scoop of Malie’s baobab and marula ice cream is just what the doctor ordered

We taste a range of dairy-free plant-based ice creams and are pleasantly surprised

Hilary Biller Columnist
17 February 2022 - 09:30
A scoop of Malie's ice cream.
A scoop of Malie's ice cream.
Image: Supplied

When asked to taste a range of ice creams made using two of Africa’s superfoods on a particularly hot day, ‘no’ just wasn’t part of my vocabulary and I wasn’t about to turn my back on the opportunity. And with so many choices, where to start. Think of all the favourite ice cream flavours such as chocolate, berry and salted caramel, throw in a couple of exotics like baobab & lemon and marula nut butter and you have a range of locally developed Malie’s ice creams.

Except this isn’t ice cream as we know it and if blindfolded it would be difficult to tell this creamy plant-based vegan friendly version apart.

Made with baobab powder and a marula nut base, the kernel of the marula fruit more well known for its use in a popular creamy alcoholic drink, used in ice cream the base ingredients are sweetened with organic sugar cane or coconut sugar and combined with natural ingredients including raw cocoa, fresh mint, vegetable juice and vanilla seeds.

Some of Malie's ice cream.
Some of Malie's ice cream.
Image: Supplied

Malie’s Ice Cream is the brainchild of Dr Tracy Nelwamondo who named the range after her son, Malibongwe. Combining her vast knowledge of indigenous African ingredients and her medical training, Dr Tracy has also  produced a very interesting and unique range of superfoods under her label, Modern Traditions.  

And the taste test? Joined by my daughter visiting from the UK, our favourite of the five was the salted caramel — we both scored it top marks. A close second was the unusual but delicious combo of baobab & lemon. It tasted a bit like lemon meringue pie where the natural sweet and tanginess of baobab powder works so well with the freshness of lemon.

Malie's mint choc ice cream.
Malie's mint choc ice cream.
Image: Supplied

We both love anything with mint and the mint choc was a good rendition. The chocolate flavour, a perennial favourite for which we had high hopes, was disappointing and the colour of the berry variant, a sort of muddy grey, was unappealing to the eye, a less creamy version to the others and not berried enough for our liking. 

The good news is Malie’s Ice Cream offers a healthier alternative to traditional dairy ice cream, and the concept of using two of Africa’s finest indigenous ingredients — ingenious thinking.

The ice creams are readily available in selected Pick n Pay stores countrywide.

• See Maliesicecream.com

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

The humble spud is set to become the new non-dairy milk champ

A new Swedish potato milk is creating a stir in the growing plant-based milk industry.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

How to meet your school-going child’s nutritional needs

Two dietitians offer tips to ensure your child is eating healthy meals and snacks for a growing body and mind
Lifestyle
1 month ago

KFC to sell plant-based fried 'chicken'

Yum Brands Inc's KFC restaurants will start selling plant-based fried "chicken" from Beyond Meat Inc across the United States on January 10 for a ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. You'll fall in love with an air fryer, thanks to J’Something Food
  2. WATCH | Checkers jumps on the ‘Tinder Swindler’ bandwagon for Valentine’s Day, ... Lifestyle
  3. Trey Songz sued for R302m for ‘sexually assaulting’ woman at party — report Lifestyle
  4. RECIPES | 4 delicious dishes to make in an air fryer — in just under an hour Food
  5. No garden, no problem: Your guide to growing edibles in containers Home & Gardening

Latest Videos

'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...
Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...