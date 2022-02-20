RECIPES | Ice cream, brownies and mousse cake ... so simple & sweet

These three recipes — each one using just three ingredients — are from the book 'Foodies of SA', full of proudly local specialties and clever hacks

3-INGREDIENT NICE-CREAM BITES



The easiest and closest thing to good ice cream, made with bananas. Makes about 500ml (2 cups) per batch. Cut into rectangles, it makes 100 x 2cm nice-cream bites. ..