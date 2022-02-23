Food

Enjoy the 'taste of the tropics' with these two easy, tasty mango salads

Blending the gorgeous sunny sweetness of mango with savoury flavours makes a quick and delicious meal

Hilary Biller
23 February 2022
Nature is a magnificent thing producing fresh foods that are a treasure to the taste buds and mangoes are high up on the list.

Mangoes have that feel of summer, the gorgeous orbs of deliciousness, the skin reflecting the colours of the moving sun. Lighter shades of yellow become bolder in the centre with patches of crimson on the edges.

The good news is that as we move into autumn the summery mango season too offers bounty with three seasonal varieties — Kent, Keitt and Sensation — offering the tastes of tropics that mean you can take the taste of the tropics into autumn.

PS: They're good for you too — As with all mangoes, these varieties are high in vitamins A, C, and biotin, and the mineral potassium. They’re also a source of vitamins B1 and B6, and are free from fat, sodium and cholesterol.

MANGO AND CHICKEN CHIPOLATA SALAD

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 ripe mango, peeled and chopped

100g cherry tomatoes, halved

1 red chilli, seeded and finely chopped

2 spring onions, finely chopped

1 x 400g can beans of choice, rinsed and drained (or use chickpeas or lentils)

A large handful of kale or spinach leaves, lightly fried till crisp or steamed

200g chicken chipolatas, grilled — or any sausage of choice

Just add zest of 1 lime

60ml (4 tbsp) olive oil

Pinch of sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

  1. Add all the ingredients to a serving bowl and stir to combine and serve.
CHICKEN AND MANGO CORONATION SALAD

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

60ml (4 tbsp) olive oil

15ml (1 tbsp) fresh ginger, grated

15ml (1 tbsp) mild or hot curry powder

60ml (4 tbsp) mango chutney

125ml (½ cup) dried apricot, sliced

250ml (1 cup) mayonnaise

15ml (1 tbsp) Worcestershire sauce

4 cooked chicken breasts, thinly sliced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 large mango, peeled and thinly sliced

1 packet salad leaves

100g flaked almonds, toasted

1 fresh lime or lemon, halved to serve

1 handful fresh coriander, chopped

Method:

  1. In a small frying pan, heat the oil and sauté the ginger and curry powder, stirring until fragrant, for about a minute. Spoon into a mixing bowl and add the chutney, apricots, mayonnaise, and Worcestershire sauce.
  2. Brush the chicken with a little oil and season well. Lightly fry until golden and cooked.
  3. Add the chicken to the chutney mixture and mix well to combine.
  4. Serve the chicken with the mango, salad leaves, cucumber, almonds, lime and sprinkle with the coriander.

