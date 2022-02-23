Enjoy the 'taste of the tropics' with these two easy, tasty mango salads
Blending the gorgeous sunny sweetness of mango with savoury flavours makes a quick and delicious meal
Nature is a magnificent thing producing fresh foods that are a treasure to the taste buds and mangoes are high up on the list.
Mangoes have that feel of summer, the gorgeous orbs of deliciousness, the skin reflecting the colours of the moving sun. Lighter shades of yellow become bolder in the centre with patches of crimson on the edges.
The good news is that as we move into autumn the summery mango season too offers bounty with three seasonal varieties — Kent, Keitt and Sensation — offering the tastes of tropics that mean you can take the taste of the tropics into autumn.
PS: They're good for you too — As with all mangoes, these varieties are high in vitamins A, C, and biotin, and the mineral potassium. They’re also a source of vitamins B1 and B6, and are free from fat, sodium and cholesterol.
MANGO AND CHICKEN CHIPOLATA SALAD
Serves: 4
Preparation time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
1 ripe mango, peeled and chopped
100g cherry tomatoes, halved
1 red chilli, seeded and finely chopped
2 spring onions, finely chopped
1 x 400g can beans of choice, rinsed and drained (or use chickpeas or lentils)
A large handful of kale or spinach leaves, lightly fried till crisp or steamed
200g chicken chipolatas, grilled — or any sausage of choice
Just add zest of 1 lime
60ml (4 tbsp) olive oil
Pinch of sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper
Method:
- Add all the ingredients to a serving bowl and stir to combine and serve.
CHICKEN AND MANGO CORONATION SALAD
Serves: 4
Preparation time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
60ml (4 tbsp) olive oil
15ml (1 tbsp) fresh ginger, grated
15ml (1 tbsp) mild or hot curry powder
60ml (4 tbsp) mango chutney
125ml (½ cup) dried apricot, sliced
250ml (1 cup) mayonnaise
15ml (1 tbsp) Worcestershire sauce
4 cooked chicken breasts, thinly sliced
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 large mango, peeled and thinly sliced
1 packet salad leaves
100g flaked almonds, toasted
1 fresh lime or lemon, halved to serve
1 handful fresh coriander, chopped
Method:
- In a small frying pan, heat the oil and sauté the ginger and curry powder, stirring until fragrant, for about a minute. Spoon into a mixing bowl and add the chutney, apricots, mayonnaise, and Worcestershire sauce.
- Brush the chicken with a little oil and season well. Lightly fry until golden and cooked.
- Add the chicken to the chutney mixture and mix well to combine.
- Serve the chicken with the mango, salad leaves, cucumber, almonds, lime and sprinkle with the coriander.
