Enjoy the 'taste of the tropics' with these two easy, tasty mango salads

Nature is a magnificent thing producing fresh foods that are a treasure to the taste buds and mangoes are high up on the list.

Mangoes have that feel of summer, the gorgeous orbs of deliciousness, the skin reflecting the colours of the moving sun. Lighter shades of yellow become bolder in the centre with patches of crimson on the edges.

The good news is that as we move into autumn the summery mango season too offers bounty with three seasonal varieties — Kent, Keitt and Sensation — offering the tastes of tropics that mean you can take the taste of the tropics into autumn.

PS: They're good for you too — As with all mangoes, these varieties are high in vitamins A, C, and biotin, and the mineral potassium. They’re also a source of vitamins B1 and B6, and are free from fat, sodium and cholesterol.