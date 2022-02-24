A trio of booze-free gins to enjoy without the dreaded hangover

3. TRIPLE DISTILLED, WITHOUT THE TIPSY

In its very first year of creation, Mahala Botanical arrived with a bang, clinching first place at the prestigious Michelangelo International Spirit Awards for Best Low/No-Alcohol Spirit. As its name suggests, this premium, triple-distilled spirit — made in SA — is free from sugar, alcohol, colourants, and artificial flavours.

It’s also gluten-free, vegan-friendly and very, very delicious. Nine hand-sourced botanicals are infused under vacuum to extract the maximum amount of flavour in every sip. This alcohol-free spirit is distilled in custom-built stills, then bottled and hand-labelled on site at Doña Distillery in Cape Town. Available at e-retailers such as Drink Nil and Zero Drinks for R275 to R310 per bottle.

With over two decades of experience in the luxury-drinks market, Wade Bales’ passion is sourcing really great drinks and sharing them with really great people.

• This article is adapted from one originally published on Wanted Online. Visit wantedonline.co.za for the latest in luxury lifestyle news.