Food

A trio of booze-free gins to enjoy without the dreaded hangover

Wade Bales picks three nonalcoholic gins to enjoy without the tipsy

24 February 2022 - 08:23 By Wade Bales
Ceder’s Pink Rose is a distilled non-alcoholic spirit that offers an everyday escape from the ordinary.
Ceder’s Pink Rose is a distilled non-alcoholic spirit that offers an everyday escape from the ordinary.
Image: Supplied

1. A ROSE BY ANY OTHER NAME ... 

Ceder’s Pink Rose is a distilled nonalcoholic spirit that offers an everyday escape from the ordinary. Made with classic gin botanicals as well as more rare and exotic botanicals from the Cederberg region, this award-winning spirit is soft and sweet with notes of juniper, rose, and hibiscus. Smooth and sophisticated, it’s available online for R259 at Takealot. 

2. TEETOTALLING JIMMY 

Jimmy Public has sourced and foraged across the globe to find the best ingredients for his signature nonalcoholic gin. London-dry inspired, the juniper accents and citrus notes combine to deliver a refreshingly distinctive drink. Floral botanicals are vapour distilled and come from a range of interesting places — juniper from Tuscany, coriander from the UK, fresh citrus from Hoedspruit, sun-dried and hand-kibbled lemon peel from Egypt, and lemon grass grown specifically for Jimmy Public in Bronkhorstspruit. Available online at Yuppiechef for R299 per 750ml bottle.

Jimmy Public.
Jimmy Public.
Image: Supplied
Mahala Botanical.
Mahala Botanical.
Image: Supplied

3. TRIPLE DISTILLED, WITHOUT THE TIPSY 

In its very first year of creation, Mahala Botanical arrived with a bang, clinching first place at the prestigious Michelangelo International Spirit Awards for Best Low/No-Alcohol Spirit. As its name suggests, this premium, triple-distilled spirit — made in SA — is free from sugar, alcohol, colourants, and artificial flavours.

It’s also gluten-free, vegan-friendly and very, very delicious. Nine hand-sourced botanicals are infused under vacuum to extract the maximum amount of flavour in every sip. This alcohol-free spirit is distilled in custom-built stills, then bottled and hand-labelled on site at Doña Distillery in Cape Town. Available at e-retailers such as Drink Nil and Zero Drinks for R275 to R310 per bottle. 

With over two decades of experience in the luxury-drinks market, Wade Bales’ passion is sourcing really great drinks and sharing them with really great people.

• This article is adapted from one originally published on Wanted Online. Visit wantedonline.co.za for the latest in luxury lifestyle news.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Pop a bottle! Leonardo DiCaprio buys stake in Champagne Telmont

Historic luxury brands around the world have struck deals with celebrities in their bid to lure younger customers. Last year, Moet Hennessy bought a ...
Lifestyle
23 hours ago

Let's take it back to the Beach Club

Cape Town’s new Cabo Beach Club promises to be the hottest place to see
Lifestyle
1 month ago

The award-winning, affordable Odd Bins wines every wine lover must try

Spencer Fondaumiere, a qualified chef and president of the South African Sommeliers Association, shares three Checkers Odd Bins wines, all recent ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Bushveld town in thrall as Tom Cruise choppers in Lifestyle
  2. ASPASIA KARRAS | Kanye's grand Valentine's gesture to Kim was a super ... Lifestyle
  3. How financially healthy are you? Use this calculator to find out Lifestyle
  4. Feisty on the outside, fragile within: Farewell, Kuli Lifestyle
  5. Fabulous mix of contradictions, a force of nature: The inimitable Kuli Roberts Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...