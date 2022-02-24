A trio of booze-free gins to enjoy without the dreaded hangover
Wade Bales picks three nonalcoholic gins to enjoy without the tipsy
1. A ROSE BY ANY OTHER NAME ...
Ceder’s Pink Rose is a distilled nonalcoholic spirit that offers an everyday escape from the ordinary. Made with classic gin botanicals as well as more rare and exotic botanicals from the Cederberg region, this award-winning spirit is soft and sweet with notes of juniper, rose, and hibiscus. Smooth and sophisticated, it’s available online for R259 at Takealot.
2. TEETOTALLING JIMMY
Jimmy Public has sourced and foraged across the globe to find the best ingredients for his signature nonalcoholic gin. London-dry inspired, the juniper accents and citrus notes combine to deliver a refreshingly distinctive drink. Floral botanicals are vapour distilled and come from a range of interesting places — juniper from Tuscany, coriander from the UK, fresh citrus from Hoedspruit, sun-dried and hand-kibbled lemon peel from Egypt, and lemon grass grown specifically for Jimmy Public in Bronkhorstspruit. Available online at Yuppiechef for R299 per 750ml bottle.
3. TRIPLE DISTILLED, WITHOUT THE TIPSY
In its very first year of creation, Mahala Botanical arrived with a bang, clinching first place at the prestigious Michelangelo International Spirit Awards for Best Low/No-Alcohol Spirit. As its name suggests, this premium, triple-distilled spirit — made in SA — is free from sugar, alcohol, colourants, and artificial flavours.
It’s also gluten-free, vegan-friendly and very, very delicious. Nine hand-sourced botanicals are infused under vacuum to extract the maximum amount of flavour in every sip. This alcohol-free spirit is distilled in custom-built stills, then bottled and hand-labelled on site at Doña Distillery in Cape Town. Available at e-retailers such as Drink Nil and Zero Drinks for R275 to R310 per bottle.
With over two decades of experience in the luxury-drinks market, Wade Bales’ passion is sourcing really great drinks and sharing them with really great people.
• This article is adapted from one originally published on Wanted Online. Visit wantedonline.co.za for the latest in luxury lifestyle news.