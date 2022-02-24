Meet the scientist, influencer and engineer in the MasterChef kitchen

I’m a MasterChef junkie and the Australian version, my favourite of this global show, has a pedigree of more than a dozen series. After a long hiatus the SA version is back, kicking off on Monday on M-Net with an all-new team — new judges, new production company and a new kitchen. I can’t wait. Watch all the drama unfold as 20 contestants battle it out in a hot and steamy kitchen and all with one goal: to cook their hearts out to stand a chance of winning one-million rand. Meet three of the contestants:

TEMBISA JORDAAN

Marine scientist and documentary filmmaker from Durban

Tembisa, 37, is as passionate about people-centric biodiversity conservation and transformation as she is about being in the kitchen. She’s been cooking since she was 10 — the tenacious nonconformist grew up in Dobsonville and in the Eastern Cape at her beloved grandmother's side.

The multitalented Tembisa is also a filmmaker and recently won second runner-up in the Yale University Environment 360 Video Contest for her multi-award-winning short documentary film titled ‘Ulwandle Lushile’.