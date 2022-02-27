‘Creativity, passion’: ‘MasterChef SA’ judge on recipe to success on the show

Cape Town chef Gregory Czarnecki shares the scoop on the upcoming show, which premieres on M-Net on Monday night

I was born in France and most of my childhood was spent travelling about the world. One such trip was to SA, where I met my future wife. After finishing school and my studies in Burgundy, I spent more than a decade working in and about France, gaining experience in Michelin-star restaurants and then finally moved to this beautiful country 13 years ago to be with my wife. For many years I was at the helm of The Restaurant at Waterkloof in Somerset West until it closed in December 2020.



After the closure of the restaurant I decided to take a sabbatical as I needed time to recalibrate, clear my head and simply enjoy life! I got to catch up on some family time as a cheffing life doesn’t usually allow much time for that! ..