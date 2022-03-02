Support an exciting new wine collab with the #SaveSAWine campaign

In a twist of what consumers can usually expect from a Bellingham wine label, the images for the labels were created in partnership with two local artists, with the sauvignon blanc bearing the work of painter and sculptor Thami Jali and the chardonnay and red blend the work of visual artist Keneilwe Mokoena.

“These visuals on The Masterpiece wine labels also represent the fabric of SA’s national soul, a soul that has been touched by the Covid-19 crisis and one where creative endeavours like art and winemaking help to sustain and lift the human spirit,” said Tim Hutchinson, executive chairman at DGB, the SA wine producer that owns Bellingham Wines.

“Our idea behind these three wines is to celebrate the vibrance of local creativity as a part of the #SaveSAWine campaign and see the labels as representing the life-affirming and valiant South African soul.”

This is the third wine collaboration between Pick n Pay and local wine estates. The Jacques Steytler collaboration of six wines was launched in May 2021 and the Jacques Mouton range of three wines in December 2019.

As for doing your bit? Buy and drink local wines. It’s that simple.

The Pick n Pay-Bellingham Wines The Masterpiece range is available in more than 200 stores nationwide and online.