Mopani worm pancakes anyone? Whip up your fave meal using this delicacy

The first day of March may have come and gone but who can forget it was international pancake day with the plethora of different versions of pancake recipes bouncing about on the net.

The most innovative and incredulous is the one made from mopani worm flour. They are produced by local entrepreneur Wendy Vesela-Ntimbani who is the founder of Matomani, a company whose speciality is a range of handpicked mopani worms, stone-ground mopani flour and mopani biscuits. Who would have thought that a worm could be turned into such creative products?

Vesela-Ntimbani, who was raised in Limpopo, says mopani worms have been an integral part of her childhood and she recalls learning the art of harvesting them together with her parents when they’d go deep into the mopani forests and collect the worms — and the traditional mopani-based meals they enjoyed.

Highly nutritious, mopani worms contain about 60% protein and are rich in iron, calcium and phosphorus, but for many the thought of eating worms just doesn’t cut the mustard. But Vesela-Ntimbani had the creative idea of turning the worm into more than the dried version and developed a range of products, a stone-ground flour and even biscuits — all out of the worms.