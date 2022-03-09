Not lovin’ it — McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coke and Pepsi halt sales in Russia

McDonald’s, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola and Starbucks stopped sales of their best-known products in Russia on Tuesday, offering a united rebuke of the war on Ukraine by companies that define the US for much of the world.

Pepsi and McDonald’s were corporate pioneers whose work with the Soviet Union and post-Soviet Russian state decades ago was seen as improving international relations.

All four companies have major operations in Russia.

McDonald’s said it would continue paying salaries to its 62,000 employees in Russia as it closed 847 restaurants. The first location to open in Russia, in central Moscow’s Pushkin Square in 1990, became a symbol of flourishing US capitalism as the Soviet Union fell.

“I’m glad they came around and made the right decision,” Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a professor at the Yale School of Management who is tracking major companies’ stances on Russia, said after the move by McDonald’s.

“It’s an important impact , and it is symbolic as much as it is substantive.”

Starbucks is temporarily closing hundreds of stores. PepsiCo will suspend all advertising in Russia and stop the sale of its drinks brands, while continuing to sell essentials such as milk and baby food. Rival Coca-Cola said it will suspend its business there.