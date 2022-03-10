'Chocolate Log' is back — but is the new version as tasty as the original?
We may be losing some of our favourite food brands but when they come back in a different guise it's worth giving them a try
We may have lost fish paste, stocks of Marmite may be a bit shaky but the good news is that one of SA’s fave chocolate bars, Chocolate Log, made by Nestle, which vanished from our shelves in mid 2020 has been cloned and is back in the form of Choc-o-Log.
It is made by SA chocolate manufacturer Kayley’s, a local manufacturing arm of Rippers Importers who have quietly been building their business as importers of some of the international brands we love like Toblerone and Cote d’Or.
Dig a little deeper and you will discover the Gauteng-based company was established in 1999 and opened its own chocolate factory in April 2006 and now distributes, alongside the imported brands, its own brand of chocolates under the Kayley’s label.
So how does the Choc-O-Log shape up? On the standout purple packaging the 45g confection is described as “delicious fluffy marshmallow, laid on a crunch wafer smothered in rich milk chocolate”. My first impression is that it’s not as perfect or uniform as the original but in a way that makes it unique.
Covered in a very generous coating of chocolate, the best part, the quality is surprisingly good, the wafer base is there — two layers of the crunchy biscuit with a layer of chocolate in-between topped with a mound of sweet marshmallow.
There's not quite as much of the sweet white decadence as the original but then what it doesn’t have in height it has in width and is squatter in shape. And, of course, it’s super sweet, really sweet and just as I remember it. The best part was the lovely mouthfeel the melting chocolate left on the palate.
It may just be a chocolate, a version of the original, but it’s more than that. In our shrinking economy, where we stand to lose many of the brands we love, it gives one that warm fuzzy feeling that we are a resilient bunch and no matter what we may lose there’s someone out there who is prepared to invest in bringing products back. And it’s not only food products — which gives us hope, as innovative thinking and local investment mean good things for the country and the economy.
Choc-O-Log sells for R14.99 in selected stores.
• See Rippers.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.