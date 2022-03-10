'Chocolate Log' is back — but is the new version as tasty as the original?

We may have lost fish paste, stocks of Marmite may be a bit shaky but the good news is that one of SA’s fave chocolate bars, Chocolate Log, made by Nestle, which vanished from our shelves in mid 2020 has been cloned and is back in the form of Choc-o-Log.

It is made by SA chocolate manufacturer Kayley’s, a local manufacturing arm of Rippers Importers who have quietly been building their business as importers of some of the international brands we love like Toblerone and Cote d’Or.

Dig a little deeper and you will discover the Gauteng-based company was established in 1999 and opened its own chocolate factory in April 2006 and now distributes, alongside the imported brands, its own brand of chocolates under the Kayley’s label.

So how does the Choc-O-Log shape up? On the standout purple packaging the 45g confection is described as “delicious fluffy marshmallow, laid on a crunch wafer smothered in rich milk chocolate”. My first impression is that it’s not as perfect or uniform as the original but in a way that makes it unique.