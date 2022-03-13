RECIPE | The secret to the best and crispiest pork belly: use an air fryer

Using an air fryer and inspiration from Zola Nene’s recipe means success every time

I’ve tried so many different methods and recipes to get the most succulent pork belly with the crispiest crackling — the best part of the cut — and discovered that the easiest and most successful is one made in the air fryer. It takes less than an hour, needs little attention, and produces delicious results every time...