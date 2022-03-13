Take a trip down to flavourtown at the vibey Marabi Club

Chef Katlego Mlambo's pop-up, in New Doornfontein, offers the hottest food and jazz in Jozi

What do African Carrot, Kat’s Broc, Miss Piggy, Sexy Chick and Cheeky Prawn have in common? They are all dishes on the menu of the vibey Marabi Club in Doornfontein, Johannesburg. It's the brainchild of SA’s hottest chef, Katlego Mlambo, who has the enviable knack of being able to match flavours you’d least expect to be bedfellows, like miso and peri peri in the Sexy Chick dish...