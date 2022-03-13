Take a trip down to flavourtown at the vibey Marabi Club
Chef Katlego Mlambo's pop-up, in New Doornfontein, offers the hottest food and jazz in Jozi
13 March 2022 - 00:00
What do African Carrot, Kat’s Broc, Miss Piggy, Sexy Chick and Cheeky Prawn have in common? They are all dishes on the menu of the vibey Marabi Club in Doornfontein, Johannesburg. It's the brainchild of SA’s hottest chef, Katlego Mlambo, who has the enviable knack of being able to match flavours you’d least expect to be bedfellows, like miso and peri peri in the Sexy Chick dish...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.