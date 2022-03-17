What to expect at chef Luke Dale Roberts' trendy Test Kitchen Carbon eatery

When one of the country’s top chefs makes a decision to move his award-winning restaurant from the tourism hotspot of Cape Town to the bustling metropolis of Johannesburg, it’s definitely one-upmanship for the city whose fine dining scene is considered, by some, to be second rate when compared to the offering of its coastal cousins.

It was the dire impact of lengthy lockdowns and other restrictions due to Covid-19 that brought the hospitality industry to its knees and affected chef Luke Dale Roberts’ bold move. He told me it was the realisation during lockdown that the restaurant could no longer solely rely on tourism to keep the business afloat that prompted his move to find a space where they could build on local support.

So Cape Town’s loss is certainly Joburg’s gain. His Test Kitchen Carbon restaurant situated in the new Oxford Parks development on a busy corner in Rosebank is set to become a popular and bustling new hub as it is joined by a selection of other eateries — a great investment and thumbs-up for Egoli diners.

With a glass of bubbly in hand I mingled with the crowd outside the new restaurant at the much-anticipated opening last Saturday. The mood was buoyant as we watched the team, a large brigade - a mixed group of incredible local talent - put the final flourishes together for the opening.