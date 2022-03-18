Savanna teams up with Nando’s for chilli bev — will you try it?

It’s dry and chilli but you can drink it.

Premium cider brand Savanna has partnered with fast-food chain Nando’s to launch an innovative cider flavour, Chilled Chilli.

The brand, owned by the Distell Group, said the cider is not too hot or spicy, but crisp and dry with hints of chilli and ginger.

“We are all about doing things differently and are known for challenging the norm with our products. Savanna Chilled Chilli is the beginning of a new trend when it comes to ciders and the product you need to spice up your next get-together,” said Eugene Lenford, marketing manager at Savanna.

“South Africans love a bit of spice when it comes to food, drinks, the weather and even their tweets. This innovation is pushing boundaries.”