Savanna teams up with Nando’s for chilli bev — will you try it?
It’s dry and chilli but you can drink it.
Premium cider brand Savanna has partnered with fast-food chain Nando’s to launch an innovative cider flavour, Chilled Chilli.
The brand, owned by the Distell Group, said the cider is not too hot or spicy, but crisp and dry with hints of chilli and ginger.
“We are all about doing things differently and are known for challenging the norm with our products. Savanna Chilled Chilli is the beginning of a new trend when it comes to ciders and the product you need to spice up your next get-together,” said Eugene Lenford, marketing manager at Savanna.
“South Africans love a bit of spice when it comes to food, drinks, the weather and even their tweets. This innovation is pushing boundaries.”
The spicy beverage is available at all major liquor outlets in 330ml bottles and has an alcohol percentage of 5.5%.
If social media reactions are anything to go by, the Savanna and Nando’s combination is a winner.
Some social media users have started brewing ideas about Savanna linking up with Chicken Licken for their next partnership.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
The new savanna chilled chilli has a hint of ginger lol if you spicy like me you can handle this heat savanna is where it is at #SiyavannaSouthAfrica#SpicyButChilled https://t.co/lASagPbpcQ pic.twitter.com/9WeEnGyPqp— sandz (@Nobuhlegumede27) March 17, 2022
Had to taste this Savanna Chilled Chilli myself and AAH YAAS!! is all I'll say , finally found a fav 👌 👏 #SpicybutChilled#siyavannasouthafrica https://t.co/sRahZfVgPy— Bongie Haemz 🔥 (@Bongie_Haemz) March 17, 2022
Stability, contentment, an abundance of money, savanna chilli, oysters https://t.co/irKAXCuZyz— Call me Sky so I know its real (@Nomonde_sky) March 18, 2022
You just gotta love @SavannaCider and @NandosSA. Whoever came up with the idea of the collaboration deserves a raise.— fåna.🧑🏿🦲 (@troniiq_sithole) March 17, 2022
As I go to get myself the new Savanna Chilled Chilli and Nando's peri-peri chicken. #SpicyButChilled #SiyavannaSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/5dcztKt38Y
Savanna is already a laxative, now they're adding CHILLI??? Kuzonyiwa 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/QHPkOrAuzr— sgelekeqe es'focus (@klaas_sane) March 9, 2022
