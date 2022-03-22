×

Food

RATE IT | Simba launches Zinger Wings flavoured chips, but does it taste anything like the KFC classic?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
22 March 2022 - 10:32
Simba has released a KFC Zinger Wings flavoured potato chips.
Simba has released a KFC Zinger Wings flavoured potato chips.
Image: Supplied

Simba and KFC’s collab has split the streets and threatened to spark a virtual food fight.

Simba teamed up with the chicken fast-food chain to bring its iconic spicy chicken Zinger Wings to life in a chip.

The product hit shelves recently and promises to replicate the taste of a Zinger Wing. It was first hinted at last year, where the idea got a lot of love online.

It follows a similar collab between KFC and Walkers crisps in the UK last year. 

Premium cider brand Savannah has also jumped on the chicken trend, launching a Chilled Chilli range in collaboration with Nando’s.

While many think Simba got it spot on with their latest chip flavour, not everyone is convinced. 

Social media has been flooded with taste testers who believe it is nothing more than Mexican chilli flavoured chips packaged differently.

Have you tried them yet? What do you think?

Here's what the internet is saying:

