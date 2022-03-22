RATE IT | Simba launches Zinger Wings flavoured chips, but does it taste anything like the KFC classic?

It follows a similar collab between KFC and Walkers crisps in the UK last year.

Premium cider brand Savannah has also jumped on the chicken trend, launching a Chilled Chilli range in collaboration with Nando’s.

While many think Simba got it spot on with their latest chip flavour, not everyone is convinced.

Social media has been flooded with taste testers who believe it is nothing more than Mexican chilli flavoured chips packaged differently.

Have you tried them yet? What do you think?

Here's what the internet is saying: