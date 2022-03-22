RATE IT | Simba launches Zinger Wings flavoured chips, but does it taste anything like the KFC classic?
Simba and KFC’s collab has split the streets and threatened to spark a virtual food fight.
Simba teamed up with the chicken fast-food chain to bring its iconic spicy chicken Zinger Wings to life in a chip.
The product hit shelves recently and promises to replicate the taste of a Zinger Wing. It was first hinted at last year, where the idea got a lot of love online.
Today we want to be a @SimbaChipsSA Chippie 😎— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) March 26, 2021
Since our slogan is a bit inappropriate ATM, we are trying on a few others…#UntilWeCanFingerLickAgain pic.twitter.com/hGa5wJsO6q
It follows a similar collab between KFC and Walkers crisps in the UK last year.
Premium cider brand Savannah has also jumped on the chicken trend, launching a Chilled Chilli range in collaboration with Nando’s.
While many think Simba got it spot on with their latest chip flavour, not everyone is convinced.
Social media has been flooded with taste testers who believe it is nothing more than Mexican chilli flavoured chips packaged differently.
Have you tried them yet? What do you think?
Here's what the internet is saying:
How does nobody know about this? @KFCSA @SimbaChipsSA 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/e7NGvkh6Lo— M_Maker (@MaseehullahMak1) March 9, 2022
.@SimbaChipsSA & @kfcsa you missed a trick here. Doesn't taste like a Zinger at all. Tastes like the normal simba mexican chilli chips, what a disappointment. pic.twitter.com/DEraHzZowR— Marlin (@MarlinECAS) March 12, 2022
When they say "I-SIMBA E NALI THAT THING" they were talking about Simba Kfc zinger wings Flavour 😋 🤞ibaba kamnandi @SimbaChipsSA— TheRealTrevor🌍12/11⚽️ (@TheRealTrevor__) March 17, 2022
Wasn’t impressed, it was a mixture of existing flavours (def. Mexican Chilli in there) and the pack I got was really bland. pic.twitter.com/acsp4fl7XA— Earth, Wind & Pfizer (@shagggz) March 19, 2022
New flavor - spicy buy soooo addictive #KfcSimba #simbachips #Fyp pic.twitter.com/ZbPvYcEUPA— Brony Crystal Saunders (@BronyCCS) March 15, 2022
KFC Zinger wings flavoured simba chips. pic.twitter.com/ftYU3pkh15— Sheldon Cameron (@Sheldon_Cameron) March 14, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.