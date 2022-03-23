Three women trailblazers on transformation in the wine industry

On February 2, the SA wine industry held its annual Wine Harvest Commemorative event at Groot Constantia Wine Estate in Cape Town.

Held since 1974, the ceremony celebrated the birth of SA’s wine industry in 1659 and honoured four individuals who have helped shape and influence the industry.

Carmen Stevens received the 1659 Award for Visionary Leadership, Denise Stubbs was recognised in the category of Diversity and Transformation, Christine Rudman was recognised in the category of Wine Appreciation and Wine Advancements, and Francois Viljoen was recognised in the category of Viticulture and Wine Creation.

As an industry that has predominantly been the preserve of white males since its inception 363 years ago, the recognition of women in three of the four categories speaks to the change taking place, albeit slowly.

The three women spoke to Sunday Times Lifestyle about the slow pace of transformation in the industry.

SLOW TO CHANGE

“The wine industry is unfortunately still a white male dominated one,” said Stubbs.

“The number of black winemakers, winery owners, and professionals is comparatively low.

Stubbs grew up in the Boland as the daughter of agricultural labourers with a passion to give back to her community. When she became human resources manager at Diemersfontein Wine & Country Estate, she took an opportunity presented by owner David Sonnenberg to do that and ran with it by establishing the Thokozani Group of Companies alongside 65 farmworker shareholders.