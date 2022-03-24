Enjoy fine dining at your favourite eatery during Restaurant Week

SA's Restaurant Week — a month of fine dining out in selected eateries around the country — starts on April 1 as autumn gets under way.

It's your chance to support an industry that took a battering during Covid-19 lockdown by enjoying a slap-up meal at a special price. There are 125 restaurants participating countrywide, with a wide choice from fine dining to casual meals, including vegetarian offerings and laid-back Sunday lunches, so there's something for everyone.

Participating restaurants offer an array of set menus, so you even get to choose your meal before you get there.

Living in Johannesburg, I was interested to see the list of 28 restaurants participating and the variety of experiences on offer. I can select something casual, such as a three-course menu at the popular Mad Giant Taproom for R295, which includes a craft beer tasting.

Fancy an easy drive out to the country? At The Cradle Restaurant, close to Lanseria Airport, you can choose between a three-course dinner menu for R345 or two-course lunch at R245. Or for a spot of fine dining, courtesy of top chef Candice Philip, make a booking at Basalt in the Peech Hotel in Melrose for a five-course tasting menu for R695.

Booking is essential and availability is limited, so make a reservation today.

• See restaurantweek.co.za