Head off to The Pantry, Joburg’s newest ‘fancy but easy’ convenience store

You know when something new has just hit the right spot when everyone, including your colleagues on a Zoom meeting, are talking about it. “I had the most amazing bread at a lunch on Sunday,” said one. Another was delighted that along with some of the finest gourmet fare one could also buy cigarettes.

They were talking about the new The Pantry on Jan Smuts Ave in Rosebank, Johannesburg. The brainchild of Marble restaurant fame and business partners chef David Higgs and Gary Kyriacou, the new venture sits aptly just under the award-winning restaurant in what was once a petrol station and burger shop.

It’s the fanciest forecourt I’ve seen with lots of parking, the petrol pumps yet to be unveiled and rather than a typical convenience store, this is a destination. On a weekday afternoon when I visited the forecourt was busy, tables to one side packed with people just chilling, chatting and lapping up the coffees and takeout foods.