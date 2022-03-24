Lorna Maseko ‘celebrates and enjoys’ home-grown tastes in new TV show

Food lovers are spoilt for choice with the current local offering on TV akin to a feast of multi-coursed dishes peppered with a unique blend of flavours and personalities. From the new series of MasterChef SA and a local dramaRecipes for Love and Murder set in the Karoo, to the latest serving from celeb chef Lorna Maseko whose helping Homegrown Tastes SApremiered this week.

The ballerina turned media personality changed tack a few years ago and undertook a chef’s course and in her new show we see her delving into some of SA’s best loved dishes and the people who make them.

In the first show she kicks off in Soweto in search of the best rendition of one of SA’s favourite street foods, the kota. Set between two slices of white bread, the kota, a cousin of the Bunny Chow, is a large helping of ingredients and flavours, including the essential spicy mango atchar, the foundation on which pickles, lettuce, meat, slap chips, cheese and a fried egg are added then finished off with a generous dollop of the signature pink mayo sauce.