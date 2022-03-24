×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Food

Lorna Maseko ‘celebrates and enjoys’ home-grown tastes in new TV show

Celeb chef takes viewers on a culinary journey around the country in 'Homegrown Tastes SA'

Hilary Biller Columnist
24 March 2022 - 09:00
Media personality, celebrity chef and cookbook author Lorna Maseko tastes South Africa in her new show.
Media personality, celebrity chef and cookbook author Lorna Maseko tastes South Africa in her new show.
Image: Supplied

Food lovers are spoilt for choice with the current local offering on TV akin to a feast of  multi-coursed dishes peppered with a unique blend of flavours and personalities. From the new series of MasterChef SA and a local dramaRecipes for Love and Murder set in the Karoo, to the latest serving from celeb chef Lorna Maseko whose helping Homegrown Tastes SApremiered this week.

The ballerina turned media personality changed tack a few years ago and undertook a chef’s course and in her new show we see her delving into some of SA’s best loved dishes and the people who make them.

In the first show she kicks off in Soweto in search of the best rendition of one of SA’s favourite street foods, the kota. Set between two slices of white bread, the kota, a cousin of the Bunny Chow, is a large helping of ingredients and flavours, including the essential spicy mango atchar, the foundation on which pickles, lettuce, meat, slap chips, cheese and a fried egg  are added then finished off with a generous dollop of the signature pink mayo sauce. 

WATCH | 'Homegrown Tastes SA' trailer.

For Maseko this series has been long in coming. It has been her dream to put SA food on the map. “In my travels I’m always asked what SA flavours are and I think in this show we share a taste allowing the viewer to see who we South Africans are from a culinary perspective.”

Said Maseko; “Through putting the Homegrown Tastes together I’ve discovered so many amazing local ingredients that need to be celebrated and enjoyed.” In bringing her unique flavour to the show viewers get to see Maseko share her skills in the kitchen where she prepares her interpretation of the different dishes highlighted in the series.

“We’ve tried to bring it back to the home cook to show viewers how to take all the amazing ingredients and use them in your own kitchen,” said the celebrity chef. 

• 'Homegrown Tastes South Africa' airs on BBC Lifestyle, DStv channel 174, on Thursdays at 8pm

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

MasterChef SA is back

Popular cooking show returns to the small screen
Lifestyle
2 months ago

RECIPE | Vetkoek with a sweet Christmas twist

This twist on traditional amagwinya includes a fruity mincemeat filling just perfect for a festive-season indulgence
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Seven foodies who want the world to acknowledge SA's culinary heritage

These local chefs and cooks all agree that where they're from impacts what they put on the plate — and that our unique food traditions must be ...
Lifestyle
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet the renovator who’s making flipping millions Home & Gardening
  2. Could this be an ‘easy way to bake sourdough bread at home’? Food
  3. RATE IT | Simba launches Zinger Wings flavoured chips, but does it taste ... Food
  4. IN PICS | Prince William and Kate on charm offensive in the Caribbean, but ... Lifestyle
  5. 'Chocolate Log' is back — but is the new version as tasty as the original? Food

Latest Videos

EFF vs Dudula: Dudula members deny leader stole R300 from elderly man while EFF ...
No masks required outdoors: Ramaphosa reveals latest level 1 covid rules