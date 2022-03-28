×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Food

Ease the pain of fuel costs with wine — Checkers’ Sixty60 takes on petrol price

28 March 2022 - 08:15
The Checkers Sixty60 app offers customers ways to deal with rising petrol prices. File photo.
The Checkers Sixty60 app offers customers ways to deal with rising petrol prices. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Checkers has done it again, this time making light of the petrol price.

The retailer has often used it Checkers Sixty60 app to humorously weigh in on matters that have the nation talking, and recently listed items under “Petrol Blues” with subheadings such as “We have cut the prices, not the quality”, “Cheaper than a litre of petrol.”, “Buy bulk and save”, “Don't drive, rather walk or run”, “Pay tyre”, “No road trip needed” , “Check your oil and water, and “Ease the pain”.

Under “Ease the pain”, Checkers lists its low-cost house wines from chardonnay to pinotage.

The Checkers Sixty60 app makes light of rising fuel costs.
The Checkers Sixty60 app makes light of rising fuel costs.
Image: Screenshot

Last month the app jumped on Netflix’s Tinder Swindler bandwagon for Valentine’s Day by using some of Simon Leviev’s iconic lines.

Under “Peter hurt” were first aid household items, and under “my enemies are after me” were energy drinks. The service claimed there was “no need to pawn your car” for their flower selection.

Their “Eskom-plicated” category also had Mzansi laughing with sections such as “Keep The Lights On” for LED lights and torchess, “Fire it Up’” for braai wood and BIC lighters, and “No Microwave? No Problem” for poke bowls, ham, rolls and cheeses.

Their latest categories come after fuel prices surged this month with another increase expected next month. Government suggested people who can work from home do so to save. 

Petrol hit R21/l for the first time earlier this month after a R1.46 increase, but there are fears of a much steeper increase that could see it reach about R24/l if the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues.

Data from the Central Energy Fund predicts the price of petrol could increase by more than R2/l next month and diesel by more than R3. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

They want your money — SA retailers latch onto 'Tinder Swindler' hype

Checkers and Clicks are riding the Simon Leviev moment with marketing campaigns tied to the popular Netflix documentary
Business Times
1 month ago

WATCH | Checkers jumps on the ‘Tinder Swindler’ bandwagon for Valentine’s Day, and it's hilarious

The Checkers Sixty60 app has items listed under some of swindler Simon Leviev’s iconic lines.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Spar enters the home delivery market, but is it too late?

Competition in the grocery delivery market is intensifying with Spar, the last listed grocery retailer to offer the service, announcing it is rolling ...
Business Times
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Head off to The Pantry, Joburg’s newest ‘fancy but easy’ convenience store Food
  2. Meet the renovator who’s making flipping millions Home & Gardening
  3. RECIPES | How to make perfect and fresh bread, five ways Food
  4. Here's how to prevent the silent onset of chronic kidney disease Health & Sex
  5. Oscars 2022: 'CODA' makes history with best picture win and Will Smith slaps ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Anti-xenophobia and Operation Dudula protesters meet in Johannesburg
Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule