Ease the pain of fuel costs with wine — Checkers’ Sixty60 takes on petrol price

Last month the app jumped on Netflix’s Tinder Swindler bandwagon for Valentine’s Day by using some of Simon Leviev’s iconic lines.

Under “Peter hurt” were first aid household items, and under “my enemies are after me” were energy drinks. The service claimed there was “no need to pawn your car” for their flower selection.

Their “Eskom-plicated” category also had Mzansi laughing with sections such as “Keep The Lights On” for LED lights and torchess, “Fire it Up’” for braai wood and BIC lighters, and “No Microwave? No Problem” for poke bowls, ham, rolls and cheeses.

Their latest categories come after fuel prices surged this month with another increase expected next month. Government suggested people who can work from home do so to save.

Petrol hit R21/l for the first time earlier this month after a R1.46 increase, but there are fears of a much steeper increase that could see it reach about R24/l if the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues.

Data from the Central Energy Fund predicts the price of petrol could increase by more than R2/l next month and diesel by more than R3.

