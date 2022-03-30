Celebrate the start of Ramadan with Eid-inspired nougat, delectable rocky road recipe
Luxury brand 1701 collaborated with Naqiyah Mayat for delectable treat
This Ramadan, luxury nougat brand 1701 again partnered with cookbook author and content creator Naqiyah Mayat to bring customers their second Eid-inspired treat: flavoursome sesame halva and almond nougat.
Working with the 1701 team, Mayat said she was inspired by Middle Eastern flavours and the type of food people abroad enjoy eating during Ramadan and Eid.
“I think it’s such a fitting flavour we came up with and collaborated on,” said Mayat.
Packaged in a beautiful green box — the preferred colour of the prophet Mohammed — the combination is subtle yet distinct and every bit enjoyable.
This is the second time Mayat collaborated with 1701 around Eid. In 2020 they brought out a date, almond and cardamom nougat.
Founded in 2015 by Nicholas Scher, 1701 is a family run business inspired by the sugar creations of Scher’s mother Lianne Scher, a cordon-bleu trained chef.
The Eid-inspired halva and almond nougat is available at selected retail stores nationwide. Curated Eid boxes are available online for pre-order. All boxes will be shipped from the start of Ramadan on April 2 and after that available for immediate delivery.
1701 SALTED CARAMEL BRITTLE & MACADAMIA NOUGAT ROCKY ROAD
Makes: 25 squares
Ingredients:
350g 70% dark chocolate
100g salted butter
45ml honey
200g shortbread biscuits, roughly chopped
150g 1701 Salted Caramel Brittle and Macadamia Nougat, cut into 2cm pieces
100g hazelnuts, toasted and roughly chopped
100g mini marshmallows
80g dried cranberries
Fudgy chocolate topping:
180g 70% dark chocolate, roughly chopped
125ml fresh cream
30ml butter
Method:
- Grease and line a 25cm square baking tin with baking paper.
- Place the 350g chocolate, butter and honey in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of gently simmering water. Stir until melted and smooth.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the shortbread, nougat, nuts, marshmallows and cranberries. Pour the warm chocolate over and mix together until everything is well coated. Scrape into the prepared tin and spread evenly into the corners. Chill until the chocolate is set.
- For the fudge topping, place all the ingredients in a heat proof bowl and melt as per the method above. Be careful not to overheat or the chocolate will split. Pour the melted chocolate mixture over the rocky road and smooth over with an off-set spatula. Chill until firm.
- To slice, remove the rocky road from the tin and cut into even squares with a smooth-bladed knife. Store in an air-tight container in the fridge. Serve the rocky road at room temperature for best flavour.
