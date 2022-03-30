Celebrate the start of Ramadan with Eid-inspired nougat, delectable rocky road recipe

This Ramadan, luxury nougat brand 1701 again partnered with cookbook author and content creator Naqiyah Mayat to bring customers their second Eid-inspired treat: flavoursome sesame halva and almond nougat.

Working with the 1701 team, Mayat said she was inspired by Middle Eastern flavours and the type of food people abroad enjoy eating during Ramadan and Eid.

“I think it’s such a fitting flavour we came up with and collaborated on,” said Mayat.

Packaged in a beautiful green box — the preferred colour of the prophet Mohammed — the combination is subtle yet distinct and every bit enjoyable.