Make delicious cheese muffins using this ‘creamy award-winning cheddar’

South Africans aren’t well known for their palates for cheese. For years the choice has been between very feeble-tasting, rubbery-textured and orange-coloured Gouda and cheddar-style cheeses.

The good news is our tastes are evolving, and when a 18-month mature cheddar cheese takes top honours out of 920 dairy products from 68 producers entered in the recently announced SA Dairy Awards 2022, things are looking up.

The cheddar, made exclusively for Woolworths, may look like a light-coloured piece of edible textured rock. It is produced by local cheesemaker Lactalis SA, formerly Parmalat SA, at its main cheese plant in Bonnievale in the Cape.

It’s one of my fave cheeses. I hanker after the strong bite of the cheddar.

On its packaging, Woolworths describe it as “a creamy award-winning savoury cheddar cheese with a slightly crunchy and crumbly texture and matured for a minimum of 18 months”.

I can attest as a mature cheddar lover that it tastes damn good.