Big night for Cape Town at 2022 Luxe Restaurant Awards

As much as chefs and those in the culinary and hospitality industry are known for their exuberant and sometimes eruptive behaviour, not a single slap was dished out at this year’s fourth annual Luxe Restaurant Awards on March 29 at Ethos restaurant in Johannesburg.

Like Chris Rock and Will Smith memes, awards in various lifestyle categories tend to be a dime a dozen, as any Tom, Dick and Bongani can choose to start handing out accolades.

For example, I have been trying to source sponsors for my own Toasted Ice Top Two Tuckshop Takeaways with little success. Apparently the title is too wordy.

Thankfully, in honouring some of SA’s finest chefs and establishments the Luxe awards are more reputable and easier on the tongue.

For the past two years — thanks to the various Covid-19 lockdowns — going out to fine restaurants and being served by Lovemore were sorely missed, which is why this year’s accolades probably meant a bit more to the winners, the public who voted and the Ninja food critics who voiced their opinions anonymously.