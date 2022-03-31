×

Food

RECIPE | Create a chicken, mango coronation salad fit for a queen

Before the sun sets on long summer days enjoy this lightly curried chicken salad with fresh mango for a feast of flavours and textures.

Hilary Biller Columnist
31 March 2022 - 07:24
Mango and chicken coronation salad.
Mango and chicken coronation salad.
Image: Hilary Biller

It may be a British original — the recipe was created in 1953 for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation — but it could an SA idea — combining our favourite flavours with succulent chicken in an easy throw-together lightly curried sweet and sour sauce.

This is a quicker version made using mayo and a local heritage ingredient, Mrs Ball’s chutney.

Add a handful of dried apricots, fresh slices of yummy seasonal mango, some toasted almonds and a sprinkling of fresh coriander and you have a quick winner dinner.

Mango and chicken coronation salad.
Mango and chicken coronation salad.
Image: Hilary Biller

CHICKEN AND MANGO CORONATION SALAD

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

15ml (1 tbsp) avocado or olive oil plus extra

15ml (1 tbsp) fresh ginger, grated

15ml (1 tbsp) mild or hot curry powder

60ml (4 tbsp) Mrs Ball’s chutney

125ml (½ cup) dried apricots, sliced

250ml (1 cup) quality mayonnaise

15ml (1 tbsp) Worcestershire sauce

4 chicken breasts, thinly sliced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 mango, peeled and thinly sliced

1 packet salad leaves

½ cucumber, cut into ribbons

50g flaked almonds, toasted

1 fresh lime or lemon, halved or quartered

A handful of fresh coriander, chopped

Method

  1. In a small frying pan, heat the oil and sauté the ginger and curry powder, stirring until fragrant, for about a minute. Spoon into a mixing bowl and add the chutney, apricots, mayonnaise and Worcestershire sauce.
  2. Brush the chicken with a little extra oil and season well. Lightly fry until golden and cooked.
  3. Add the chicken to the chutney mixture and mix well to combine.
  4. Serve the chicken with the mango, salad leaves, cucumber, almonds, lime and sprinkle with the coriander.

