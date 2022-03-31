RECIPE | Create a chicken, mango coronation salad fit for a queen
Before the sun sets on long summer days enjoy this lightly curried chicken salad with fresh mango for a feast of flavours and textures.
It may be a British original — the recipe was created in 1953 for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation — but it could an SA idea — combining our favourite flavours with succulent chicken in an easy throw-together lightly curried sweet and sour sauce.
This is a quicker version made using mayo and a local heritage ingredient, Mrs Ball’s chutney.
Add a handful of dried apricots, fresh slices of yummy seasonal mango, some toasted almonds and a sprinkling of fresh coriander and you have a quick winner dinner.
CHICKEN AND MANGO CORONATION SALAD
Serves: 4
Preparation time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
15ml (1 tbsp) avocado or olive oil plus extra
15ml (1 tbsp) fresh ginger, grated
15ml (1 tbsp) mild or hot curry powder
60ml (4 tbsp) Mrs Ball’s chutney
125ml (½ cup) dried apricots, sliced
250ml (1 cup) quality mayonnaise
15ml (1 tbsp) Worcestershire sauce
4 chicken breasts, thinly sliced
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 mango, peeled and thinly sliced
1 packet salad leaves
½ cucumber, cut into ribbons
50g flaked almonds, toasted
1 fresh lime or lemon, halved or quartered
A handful of fresh coriander, chopped
Method
- In a small frying pan, heat the oil and sauté the ginger and curry powder, stirring until fragrant, for about a minute. Spoon into a mixing bowl and add the chutney, apricots, mayonnaise and Worcestershire sauce.
- Brush the chicken with a little extra oil and season well. Lightly fry until golden and cooked.
- Add the chicken to the chutney mixture and mix well to combine.
- Serve the chicken with the mango, salad leaves, cucumber, almonds, lime and sprinkle with the coriander.
