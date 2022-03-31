RECIPE | Create a chicken, mango coronation salad fit for a queen

It may be a British original — the recipe was created in 1953 for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation — but it could an SA idea — combining our favourite flavours with succulent chicken in an easy throw-together lightly curried sweet and sour sauce.

This is a quicker version made using mayo and a local heritage ingredient, Mrs Ball’s chutney.

Add a handful of dried apricots, fresh slices of yummy seasonal mango, some toasted almonds and a sprinkling of fresh coriander and you have a quick winner dinner.