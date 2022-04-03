Enjoy cheesy bites, good music and booze at the 2022 Cheese Festival
Popular festival offers a unique celebration of everything cheese
03 April 2022 - 00:00
The good news for cheese lovers is that the Cheese Festival is back after a two-year absence because of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. Taking place at Sandringham just outside Stellenbosch, it is a feast of cheese for three days from Saturday April 30 to Monday May 2...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.