Food

Save the date bubbly fans, the Joburg champagne festival is back

The Johannesburg Cap Classique & Champagne Festival is happening this weekend in Sandton

Hilary Biller Columnist
06 April 2022 - 15:30
The Johannesburg Cap Classique & Champagne Festival is back.
Image: Supplied

It’s your chance to make up for a two-year break and enjoy a feast of sparkling wines and champagne this coming weekend. It is the opportunity to taste some of the country’s finest Cap Classique producers which include L’Ormarins, Krone, Simonsig, Black Elephant Vintners, Graham Beck, Steenberg, Boschendal, Villiera, La BRI, Kleine Zalze and Siwela Wines.

And what’s a champagne festival without the real thing? Featured are the famous French brands like Taittinger, Bollinger and Nicolas Feuillatte.

This is no everyday festival, as to match the ambience this year the organisers promise an  elegant and chic party feel to the event happening at The Inanda Polo Club in Sandton.

To complement the sparkling drinks, one can enjoy a variety of different tastes of food from a selection of stalls and stations. And to complete the circle of bubblies and food, South African singer Véronique Lalouette will serenade the event with her dulcet tones.

• Booking is essential. Visit webtickets

