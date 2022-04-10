The taste of tradition: Experts rate hot cross buns from five SA supermarkets

We asked a panel of experts to put big retailers' hot cross buns to the taste test and share the results

Fruity and spicy hot cross buns are the sweet offerings and symbolic food of the Christian celebration of Easter, traditionally studded with raisins and lemon peel, containing a heady mix of spices and with a cross on the top. A new contender in the hot cross bun market, a chocolate version, is fast gaining in popularity...