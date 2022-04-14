Is SA ready to embrace a culture of lab-grown meat?

“I came back to SA and saw no one was doing cultivated meat on the continent. I know after spending some time in [places like] San Francisco, Berlin and New York that this was an exciting start-up industry that was only about eight years old and had the potential to drastically reimagine the way we look at food,” Thompson says.

The vision to start cultivating meat in SA was motivated by the realisation that South Africans love meat.

“After years of telling South Africans to eat less meat and eat more plant-based I’ve realised South Africans love braais,” Thompson says.

“If we can make food that can belong at a braai, a potjie, a shisanyama, Sunday roasts — all those things that we hold dearest as a country — I think that’s your best way of getting impact and helping with the goal of reducing the suffering of as many animals as possible.”

Cultivating meat in a lab is not just less cruel towards animals, it’s also a way to tackle food security while benefiting the environment by reducing land and water use and it produces food that isn’t grown with potentially harmful hormones or antibiotics.

HOW IT’S BEING DONE

“Ultimately what we trying to do is replicate the process of what happens in an animal’s body outside an animal’s body,” explains Thompson.

The team works with a farm and animal sanctuary in the Western Cape where they take biopsies of muscle and fat from free-roaming animals in a procedure that takes 15 minutes and is minimally invasive for the animal.

This tissue sample is then taken to the Mzanzi Meat Co lab in Woodstock where it is grown in a culture medium in conditions that mimic the animal’s body in order for the cells to start developing and dividing.