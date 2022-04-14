RECIPES | Easy chicken dishes to make for Easter, Passover or Ramadan

It's a particularly busy time for cooks with Easter upon us, the Jewish celebration of Passover starting on Friday evening and, for Muslims, this weekend being the halfway mark for Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. Central to these festivals is food and here are three chicken dishes that don't mean hours in the kitchen.

CHICKEN PLUM CAKES

So quick and easy to put together, great for breaking the fast and they make a quick and filling snack or a good light meal.

Ingredients:

500g chicken mince

1 small red chilli, seeded and chopped

2 cloves of garlic

A handful of fresh coriander, chopped

30ml (2 tbsp) soy or Worcestershire sauce

125ml (½ cup) coconut milk

2-3 spring onions, finely chopped

To serve:

Sweet chilli sauce

Method: