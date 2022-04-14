RECIPES | Easy chicken dishes to make for Easter, Passover or Ramadan
A trio of quick chicken recipes for the holiday weekend
It's a particularly busy time for cooks with Easter upon us, the Jewish celebration of Passover starting on Friday evening and, for Muslims, this weekend being the halfway mark for Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. Central to these festivals is food and here are three chicken dishes that don't mean hours in the kitchen.
CHICKEN PLUM CAKES
So quick and easy to put together, great for breaking the fast and they make a quick and filling snack or a good light meal.
Ingredients:
500g chicken mince
1 small red chilli, seeded and chopped
2 cloves of garlic
A handful of fresh coriander, chopped
30ml (2 tbsp) soy or Worcestershire sauce
125ml (½ cup) coconut milk
2-3 spring onions, finely chopped
To serve:
Sweet chilli sauce
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 200°C.
- Combine the chicken, chilli, garlic, coriander, soy sauce, coconut milk and spring onion together in a bowl.
- Divide the mixture into a 12-pan muffin tray sprayed with cooking spray.
- Bake for 15-18 minutes until cooked through. Serve warm with sweet chilli sauce on the side for dipping.
THAI-STYLE DRUMSTICKS
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
Marinade:
30-45ml (2-3 tbsp) red curry paste
1 x 400g can coconut milk
45ml (3 tbsp) lime or lemon juice
25ml soy sauce
1 clove of garlic, crushed
2cm piece of fresh ginger, grated
15ml (1 tbsp) sesame or sunflower oil
1 bunch of coriander, finely chopped
12 chicken drumsticks — cut three diagonal slits into each on the thickest part
Method:
- For the marinade mix together the curry paste, coconut milk, lime juice, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, oil and coriander in a rectangular dish. Place the drumsticks in the marinade and stand for at least 15 minutes, turning halfway. This step can be done ahead, like the night before, then cover and refrigerate till needed.
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. If the chicken has been marinated in the fridge, remove from the fridge 15 minutes before cooking and take off the cover. Place the marinated chicken in the dish in the oven and roast for 45—60 minutes, turning once or twice during cooking.
- Serve with rice and a salad.
ONE POT GINGER CHICKEN CASSEROLE
Serves: 6
A large packet of ready-peeled and cubed sweet potato or instead a mix of ready-prepared vegetables will make for a speedy supper dish.
Ingredients:
(½ tbsp) vegetable oil.
1.5kg chicken pieces
1 large red or white onion, chopped
1-2 cloves of garlic, crushed
4cm piece of fresh ginger, grated
1 each red and yellow pepper, seeded and chopped
500g sweet potatoes, cubed or sliced
500ml (2 cups) ginger ale or ginger beer
Salt and pepper to taste
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180° C. In a large ovenproof saucepan preheat the oil and brown the chicken portions on both sides. Remove and set aside.
- In the same pan fry the onion, garlic and ginger together. Add the peppers and sweet potatoes and fry for a further 5 minutes.
- Return the chicken to the pan, pour over the ginger ale or ginger beer and season generously.
- Bake uncovered for 60 minutes, turning the chicken a couple of times.
