RECIPE | The key to good, hearty oxtail stew — and eight ways to mix it up

Hale and hearty, succulent oxtail slow cooked in a rich gravy is the best antidote to chilly weather. Hilary Biller shares her favourite recipe with variations

Meat-eating South Africans love an oxtail stew, finger-licking, the sensory pleasure is eating the meat off the bones then sucking the succulent cartilage about the joints...