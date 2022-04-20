Dark- and green-skinned avos shine equally bright in the kitchen

Green- and dark-skinned avocados are available in SA almost all year round and the good news is, whichever colour you choose, they’re all equally delicious and nutritious.

The buttery, creamy green-skinned avo varieties Fuerte, Edranol, Ryan, Reed and Pinkerton are available from March until October, and the rich, nutty dark-skinned Hass, Maluma Hass and Lamb Hass from March until November.

Remember that green-skinned avos remain green when ripe, while the dark-skinned avos turn purple-black when ready to eat.

Even though avocados may vary in colour, shape and size, they are all a great source of nutrients and can be included as part of a healthy eating plan. Did you know that they’re high in energy, heart healthy fats, vitamin K and biotin? They’re also cholesterol- and sodium-free and are a source of fibre.