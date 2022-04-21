Gas burner, fondue pot: 10 things every cook needs to survive power cuts

Handy kitchen gadgets and clever appliances may all be the rage but when the frustration of load-shedding hits what does a cook need to survive what Eskom is saying — that there’s the potential for a long and dark winter? Here’s my list of ten essentials that will help you get by in those dark times.

1. TABLE TOP PORTABLE GAS BURNER

Fired on butane gas cylinders (keep a couple of spares) there are some handy gas burners available in convenient carry cases. The design is such that it can be used for small or larger pots and pans.

Available online from R322.

2. THE WONDERBAG

An ingenious yet simple idea of a clever concept of two bulging heat-retaining cushions, available in an array of beautiful shwe shwe fabrics with straps that make it a handy cooker/warmer that is ideal for long and slow cooking for things like oats, rice, samp, soups and stews and for keeping food warm. How it works is the food needs to be brought to a rapid boil on the stove or over a gas flame, then sealed with a lid and transferred to the Wonderbag. The vessel between the cushions will continue to cook through the residual heat. The best way of using the Wonderbag is to prepare the food the night before, pop it into the bag and in the morning it will be ready to eat. Available online from R329.