Build your own burger at the new Burg-R joint in Sandton
Create a customised masterpiece with the toppings and flavours that suit your palate and personality
24 April 2022 - 00:00
Lego. Those variously interlocking plastic bricks accompanied by a myriad other components are a marvel. From mere bricks, one is able to assemble an endless number of constructions, each distinctly different from the rest. So, what do bricks that can cause grievous bodily harm when a bare foot steps on them have to do with Sandton’s latest upmarket speciality eatery, I hear you ask?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.