Build your own burger at the new Burg-R joint in Sandton

Create a customised masterpiece with the toppings and flavours that suit your palate and personality

Lego. Those variously interlocking plastic bricks accompanied by a myriad other components are a marvel. From mere bricks, one is able to assemble an endless number of constructions, each distinctly different from the rest. So, what do bricks that can cause grievous bodily harm when a bare foot steps on them have to do with Sandton’s latest upmarket speciality eatery, I hear you ask?..