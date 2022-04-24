×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Food

Road trip of a lifetime next on MasterChef SA winner’s menu

Shawn Godfrey shares the lowdown on life after winning, his family and what's in store for the new celebrity chef

Hilary Biller Columnist
24 April 2022 - 00:00

He's just been crowned MasterChef SA 2022 (MCSA), having won the fourth season of the competition and a grand prize of R1m. Shawn Godfrey tells Hilary Biller about winning, family life and future plans...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Could you have a chronic illness and not know it? Health & Sex
  2. Gorpcore meets street style in H&M’s new autumn/winter collection The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. PART 2 | ‘I feel cheated’: One man’s struggle to deal with prostate cancer ... Lifestyle
  4. ‘Professional Lego sorter’ is building his future one brick at a time Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Fits of rage, shocking video cap second week in Johnny Depp defamation ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer