Road trip of a lifetime next on MasterChef SA winner’s menu

Shawn Godfrey shares the lowdown on life after winning, his family and what's in store for the new celebrity chef

He's just been crowned MasterChef SA 2022 (MCSA), having won the fourth season of the competition and a grand prize of R1m. Shawn Godfrey tells Hilary Biller about winning, family life and future plans...