Win the chance to have your fam immortalised in a playful KFC portrait
This awesome competition sees KFC team up with illustrator Karabo Poppy to celebrate families and its famous buckets that are #MadeforSharing
Fans of chicken that’s finger licken’ good know that if you’re looking for a delicious meal that’s #MadeforSharing and is sure to please the whole fam, one of KFC’s famous buckets will hit the spot every time.
This is something the brand knows too. That’s why KFC has collaborated with Karabo Poppy, one of SA’s hottest artists, to create a series of limited-edition buckets embellished with whimsical family portraits.
“KFC believes that the beauty about family is that it comes in all shapes and sizes, with our famous buckets often being a reason to get together,” says KFC SA’s marketing director, Grant Macpherson.
“Poppy has brought that sentiment to life [in her illustrations for our new limited-edition buckets], which we hope will entice fans to share a bucket and a special moment with those they love.”
To further encourage families to do so, KFC is giving you the chance to win one of 11 personalised family portraits created by Poppy.
“I’m really excited to illustrate and highlight the diversity of SA families, both the families people are born into as well as the ones they have chosen,” says Poppy.
WATCH | Karabo Poppy on the creation of the family portraits for KFC's limited-edition buckets.
HOW TO ENTER
To stand a chance to win one of 11 personalised family portraits by Karabo Poppy, simply share a picture of your family or fam on social media, using the hashtag #MadeForSharing and tag KFC SA.
The competition closes on May 12. Winners will be selected each week. Ts & Cs apply.
