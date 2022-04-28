Three spots in Joburg where you can enjoy a fabulous meal with live jazz

THE MARABI CLUB



From the outside, marked in a very nondescript way with a lone black canopy above the door, The Marabi Club in New Doornfontein is an unexpected feast for the senses where you’re invited to dress up for an evening of unrushed, sophisticated pleasure.

Once you set foot inside, a moody atmosphere meets an old-school soul feel where Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights come alive with a live jazz band and plates of Chef Katlego Mlambo’s mouthwatering food.

Grab a pre-dinner drink at the slick bar across the Wall of Fame, find your seat and relish the sounds of African-style jazz, either from the incredible Marabi House Band or visiting artists.