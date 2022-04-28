Three spots in Joburg where you can enjoy a fabulous meal with live jazz
Ahead of International Jazz Day, we pick our three favourite restaurants where you can catch live jazz music
International Jazz Day is celebrated each year on April 30. It was declared by Unesco 11 years ago as a day to “highlight jazz and its diplomatic role of uniting people in all corners of the globe”.
Ahead of this year’s celebrations, we highlight three spots in Joburg where jazz lovers can enjoy a splendid meal while enjoying a live performance.
THE MARABI CLUB
From the outside, marked in a very nondescript way with a lone black canopy above the door, The Marabi Club in New Doornfontein is an unexpected feast for the senses where you’re invited to dress up for an evening of unrushed, sophisticated pleasure.
Once you set foot inside, a moody atmosphere meets an old-school soul feel where Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights come alive with a live jazz band and plates of Chef Katlego Mlambo’s mouthwatering food.
Grab a pre-dinner drink at the slick bar across the Wall of Fame, find your seat and relish the sounds of African-style jazz, either from the incredible Marabi House Band or visiting artists.
Running for a limited time, Mlambo is playing host to a pop-up restaurant with food as bold as the music which has been inspired by African ingredients. Think dishes of Thai-style oysters, spicy sashimi, duck fat roasted carrot, beer braised Wagyu beef and a classic South African malva pudding with an Amarula anglaise.
It’s an excellent choice to share a few plates to get a taste of all the goodness coming from the kitchen.
The Marabi Club is open from Thursday to Saturdays, 6pm 'til late, with a date night special running on Thursday nights. For R595 per couple, you and your significant other can enjoy a glass of wine on arrival, two sharing starters, mains and a dessert. Reservations can be made via Marabi’s website.
CLICO BOUTIQUE HOTEL
On the last Sunday of the month, Clico Boutique Hotel in Rosebank plays host to music lunches where smooth live jazz meets fine food in an elegant setting.
Different jazz musicians perform at these monthly Sunday lunches which are usually served with a wine pairing — but sometimes come with a twist.
This year on World Whisky Day, this took place as a Jack Daniels Gentleman Jack range tasting in the company of the talented Thomas Dancer on saxophone and Oscar Dlamini on bass.
With its high ceilings and glass panels, the beautiful Clico restaurant offers the perfect setting to settle back with a glass in hand and enjoy the soulful jazz sounds and a three-course menu on a laid-back Sunday afternoon.
Menus change each month but guests can expect beautifully plated dishes such as grilled duck breast served with a chicken liver shaped like a cherry, lamb done three ways and a dainty study of blueberry as the crowning dessert.
Seats are limited and bookings are essential. Keep an eye on Clico Boutique Hotel’s Facebook page (@ClicoSA) or Instagram account (@clico_sa) for details of upcoming events and special tastings.
PEACHY
Located in the 44 Stanley precinct in Braamfontein Werf, Peachy is a laid-back, cute and colourful destination where a warm fire crackles in the fireplace on cold days and loungers beckon in the courtyard on hot ones.
When the dine bar opened at the end of 2020, the monthly Thursday evening Jazz Jam sessions provided an open call to musicians to pop in and jam with the Peachy house band, the Kopano Jazz Collective. While these sessions are on hiatus, they’re hoping to bring them back soon.
For now, Peachy jazz sessions with the Kopano Jazz Collective and special appearances by guest artists and collaborators are held once a month, usually on the last Sunday of the month. With winter approaching and cold days on the horizon, the jazz sessions are held inside close to the fireplace.
Grab a board game, take your pick from their fun milkshake and cocktail menu (with alcoholic and nonalcoholic options) and order a few tapas-style small plates.
They have a brunch menu and a good selection of vegetarian and vegan plates, with fun options such as deep fried olives, kimchi fritters and delicious charred broccolini with a tahini soy drizzle.
On the meatier side of things, their deep fried chicken and pork belly sliders are particularly yummy.
There is no cover charge but bookings are highly recommended and can be made via Dineplan.