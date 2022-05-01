Producers

A visit to an avocado farm shows how green is the new gold

Feeding the huge appetite for avocado has become a fast-growing business, as a fascinating trip to ZZ2’s Afrikado farm in Limpopo shows

My love affair with the avocado started with the tree — a huge avo tree in the front garden of my childhood home in Durban. The allure wasn’t the fruit — huge buttery green-skinned KZN avos that fell to the ground with a huge plop — the joy was in climbing it. I always beat my older sister to the top, from where our vista went way beyond the roof of the house as it stretched to Durban Harbour. We we loved soaking up the sights — ships coming and going, tug boats, cranes and the occasional yacht bobbing on the sea...