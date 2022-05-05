Five delicious, good value Sunday lunches to book for Mother’s Day
With Restaurant Week extended until May 15, it offers the perfect opportunity to spoil mom with a great meal at good value at a participating restaurant nationwide
After a successful run through April, Restaurant Week XXL has been extended until May 15. The campaign, which runs nationwide, offers diners the chance to sample meals in some of SA’s best restaurants at bargain prices on a set menu basis.
With Mother’s Day around the corner, some of the 125 participating restaurants are offering Sunday lunches which are the perfect way to spoil mom and support a local restaurant.
Here are our top picks of restaurants across SA which still have availability — but hurry. Availability is limited and bookings are essential.
THE WATERSIDE RESTAURANT, CAPE TOWN
For Restaurant Week, the casual fine-dining The Waterside Restaurant in the V&A Waterfront is serving up an enticing seven-course tasting menu for R695.
To start off, diners will be treated to a milk bun, chicken liver parfait with rhubarb, roasted garlic with smoked pine nut and rosemary and beef tartare with oat and jalapeño.
From here, it’s on to either a crayfish salad; salmon with shiitake, avocado and Thai broth; or assiette of tomato.
Next, choose between pork belly (at a R75 supplement), asparagus risotto, sea bass, grass-fed beef or gnocchi.
To start the sweet tasting, there’s a selection of peach, vanilla, prosecco and raspberry; mango, pistachio and milk chocolate; or a selection of local cheeses, preserves, bread and crackers. The final touch to the tasting menu is a bonbon chest.
LE PETIT MANOIR, FRANSCHHOEK
As a favourite in Franschhoek’s dining scene, Le Petit Manoir is dishing up a three-course chef’s menu with a local glass of MCC on arrival for a very reasonable R390.
Before starting the three-course meal of either smoked springbok, prawn bisque or a curry option, diners will be treated to a bread course and amuse-bouche of smoked salmon, spinach and pomegranate salad.
For mains, choose between pork belly, curry crusted kingklip or mushroom and truffle risotto.
And for dessert, an infusion of chilli and chocolate, a peanut butter mousse or a deconstructed tiramisu awaits.
LEVEL FOUR RESTAURANT, JOHANNESBURG
Level Four Restaurant in Rosebank is offering a three-course fine dining lunch menu for R495 per person.
Enjoy a starter of either cured duck breast, miso cured salmon or carrot and ginger tart.
For mains, diners have a choice between beef fillet, chicken pot pie or truffle cauliflower risotto and for dessert there’s hot chocolate malva pudding or pavlova.
PROSOPA, PRETORIA
Prosopa in Waterkloof Heights is putting together a Greek-inspired four-course lunch menu for R395.
Enjoy an amuse-bouche of home-made dips served with focaccia bread and crisp-fried brinjals before a starter selection of arancini, oven-baked snails, beef carpaccio or Spanish prawns.
Main course options include lamb kleftiko, rib-eye steak, grilled white fish or prawn curry.
For dessert, choose between rooibos crème brûlée, galaktoboureko or chocolate mousse.
Vegetarian options are available upon request.
WISH ON FLORIDA, DURBAN
As an option in Durban, the Italian-inspired Wish on Florida in Berea offers a three-course lunch menu for R265.
Set menu options for starters include a green goddess salad and chicken livers.
For mains, there are five options to choose from: dry-aged rump steak, traditional alfredo pasta, an avo delight pizza, vegetarian paella or kingklip.
On the sweeter side of things, they serve their chef’s cake of the day for dessert.
Visit Restaurant Week’s website to make an online booking.
