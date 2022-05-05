Five delicious, good value Sunday lunches to book for Mother’s Day

After a successful run through April, Restaurant Week XXL has been extended until May 15. The campaign, which runs nationwide, offers diners the chance to sample meals in some of SA’s best restaurants at bargain prices on a set menu basis.

With Mother’s Day around the corner, some of the 125 participating restaurants are offering Sunday lunches which are the perfect way to spoil mom and support a local restaurant.

Here are our top picks of restaurants across SA which still have availability — but hurry. Availability is limited and bookings are essential.

THE WATERSIDE RESTAURANT, CAPE TOWN

For Restaurant Week, the casual fine-dining The Waterside Restaurant in the V&A Waterfront is serving up an enticing seven-course tasting menu for R695.

To start off, diners will be treated to a milk bun, chicken liver parfait with rhubarb, roasted garlic with smoked pine nut and rosemary and beef tartare with oat and jalapeño.

From here, it’s on to either a crayfish salad; salmon with shiitake, avocado and Thai broth; or assiette of tomato.

Next, choose between pork belly (at a R75 supplement), asparagus risotto, sea bass, grass-fed beef or gnocchi.

To start the sweet tasting, there’s a selection of peach, vanilla, prosecco and raspberry; mango, pistachio and milk chocolate; or a selection of local cheeses, preserves, bread and crackers. The final touch to the tasting menu is a bonbon chest.