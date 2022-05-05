×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Food

Five delicious, good value Sunday lunches to book for Mother’s Day

With Restaurant Week extended until May 15, it offers the perfect opportunity to spoil mom with a great meal at good value at a participating restaurant nationwide

Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
05 May 2022 - 08:31
Take your pick from a number of restaurants for Mother's Day lunch.
Take your pick from a number of restaurants for Mother's Day lunch.
Image: 123RF/duha127

After a successful run through April, Restaurant Week XXL has been extended until May 15. The campaign, which runs nationwide, offers diners the chance to sample meals in some of SA’s best restaurants at bargain prices on a set menu basis.

With Mother’s Day around the corner, some of the 125 participating restaurants are offering Sunday lunches which are the perfect way to spoil mom and support a local restaurant.

Here are our top picks of restaurants across SA which still have availability — but hurry. Availability is limited and bookings are essential.

THE WATERSIDE RESTAURANT, CAPE TOWN

For Restaurant Week, the casual fine-dining The Waterside Restaurant in the V&A Waterfront is serving up an enticing seven-course tasting menu for R695.

To start off, diners will be treated to a milk bun, chicken liver parfait with rhubarb, roasted garlic with smoked pine nut and rosemary and beef tartare with oat and jalapeño.

From here, it’s on to either a crayfish salad; salmon with shiitake, avocado and Thai broth; or assiette of tomato.

Next, choose between pork belly (at a R75 supplement), asparagus risotto, sea bass, grass-fed beef or gnocchi.

To start the sweet tasting, there’s a selection of peach, vanilla, prosecco and raspberry; mango, pistachio and milk chocolate; or a selection of local cheeses, preserves, bread and crackers. The final touch to the tasting menu is a bonbon chest.

RECIPES | Inkomazi is the secret for a very good chocolate cake

Make mom her favourite teatime treat this Mother's Day using a flop-proof recipe from two foodies.
Lifestyle
19 hours ago

LE PETIT MANOIR, FRANSCHHOEK

As a favourite in Franschhoek’s dining scene, Le Petit Manoir is dishing up a three-course chef’s menu with a local glass of MCC on arrival for a very reasonable R390.

Before starting the three-course meal of either smoked springbok, prawn bisque or a curry option, diners will be treated to a bread course and amuse-bouche of smoked salmon, spinach and pomegranate salad.

For mains, choose between pork belly, curry crusted kingklip or mushroom and truffle risotto.

And for dessert, an infusion of chilli and chocolate, a peanut butter mousse or a deconstructed tiramisu awaits.

LEVEL FOUR RESTAURANT, JOHANNESBURG

Level Four Restaurant in Rosebank is offering a three-course fine dining lunch menu for R495 per person.

Enjoy a starter of either cured duck breast, miso cured salmon or carrot and ginger tart.

For mains, diners have a choice between beef fillet, chicken pot pie or truffle cauliflower risotto and for dessert there’s hot chocolate malva pudding or pavlova.

PROSOPA, PRETORIA

Prosopa in Waterkloof Heights is putting together a Greek-inspired four-course lunch menu for R395.

Enjoy an amuse-bouche of home-made dips served with focaccia bread and crisp-fried brinjals before a starter selection of arancini, oven-baked snails, beef carpaccio or Spanish prawns.

Main course options include lamb kleftiko, rib-eye steak, grilled white fish or prawn curry.

For dessert, choose between rooibos crème brûlée, galaktoboureko or chocolate mousse.

Vegetarian options are available upon request.

Enjoy fine dining at your favourite eatery during Restaurant Week

Support the hospitality industry by dining out at selected eateries offering special deals for the month of April.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

WISH ON FLORIDA, DURBAN

As an option in Durban, the Italian-inspired Wish on Florida in Berea offers a three-course lunch menu for R265.

Set menu options for starters include a green goddess salad and chicken livers.

For mains, there are five options to choose from: dry-aged rump steak, traditional alfredo pasta, an avo delight pizza, vegetarian paella or kingklip.

On the sweeter side of things, they serve their chef’s cake of the day for dessert.

Visit Restaurant Week’s website to make an online booking. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Three spots in Joburg where you can enjoy a fabulous meal with live jazz

Ahead of International Jazz Day, we pick our three favourite restaurants where you can catch live jazz music
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Build your own burger at the new Burg-R joint in Sandton

A new burger bar opens in Sandton where you get to build your own flavours
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FlySafair selling flight tickets for R8 in annual mega sale — Here’s how you ... Travel
  2. Best and worst dressed: MET Gala 2022 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Thirty years younger? The science of age reversal Health & Sex
  4. A visit to an avocado farm shows how green is the new gold Food
  5. Dave Chappelle tackled on stage in another public attack on a US comedian Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter provides update on stage 2 load-shedding
We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart