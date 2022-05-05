×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Food

‘Julie & Julia’, ‘Eat Pray Love’: Five foodie movies to watch with mom

Whip up a feast without having to step into the kitchen this Mother's Day

Hilary Biller Columnist
05 May 2022 - 11:00
Five movies to watch with mom this Mother's Day. File photo.
Five movies to watch with mom this Mother's Day. File photo.
Image: 123RF/evgenyatamanenko

Mother’s Day Sunday lunch has never been this easy to share, via a movie together with big helpings of drama and good food. Set the scene, pull up a couch, pop the bubbles, gather some snacks and get cosy with mom.

FOR THE CLASSIC COOK

JULIE & JULIA 2009

Meryl Streep and Amy Adams star in this movie that parallels the lives of two cooks — one famous, the other a young blogger trying to emulate Julia Child by aspiring to cook 524 of her recipes. Child is attributed with making French cuisine accessible to Americans through her many cookbooks and TV shows. For foodies there’s lots to chew on. It's entertaining without being too academic. Soak up the different kitchen scenes, the gleaming cookware including the famous Le Creuset orange pots and enjoy dipping into French cuisine.

WATCH | 'Julie & Julia' trailer.

A LITTLE BIT OF FOOD FANTASY

RATATOUILLE (2007)

An easy and entertaining watch, sit back and enjoy this computer-generated cartoon featuring Remy the Rat. Who would believe the viewer could be endeared to a rat, who dreams of becoming a chef?  It’s lighthearted and good fun and if you need to know how to prepare an authentic French ratatouille, this is for you. Charming.

WATCH | 'Ratatouille' trailer.

FAMILY RESTAURANT DRAMA

THE HUNDRED-FOOT JOURNEY (2014)

Of course this comedy drama could only take place in a picturesque French village and is about a battle between two restaurants — a well-established, stuffy French restaurant well known for its fine dining and haute cuisine and a family-run Indian eatery set up across the road. It’s a great storyline with lots of twists and turns and good entertainment to be shared over a bottle of good red wine on a Sunday afternoon.

WATCH | 'The Hundred-Foot Journey' trailer.

COOKING THE BOOK

EAT PRAY LOVE (2010)

Not your typical foodie movie, it’s a real chick flick and the true-life story of Elizabeth Gilbert (Julia Roberts) based on the novel of the same name and the journey she takes to pick up her shattered life, find herself and true love. She traverses the globe on her way to Bali and a highlight is her time in Italy and her descriptions of her food experiences which come to life on the screen.

WATCH | 'Eat Pray Love' trailer.

FAMILY FEAST

MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING (2002)

Just like savouring a gastronomic journey through a multi-coursed meal with myriad layers, flavours and textures, so My Big Fat Greek Wedding unfolds with many different characters and nuances. The focus is about a Greek family, their Chicago restaurant and their daughter Fotoula who falls in love with Ian, a non-Greek schoolteacher who is a vegetarian. It's a mouth-watering feast with many memorable moments. A highlight is the  Greek family dinner where Ian’s conservative parents get to meet the family around the table with a gorgeous spread of food.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

WATCH | 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' trailer.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Five delicious, good value Sunday lunches to book for Mother’s Day

With Restaurant Week extended until May 15, it offers the perfect opportunity to spoil mom with a great meal at good value at a participating ...
Lifestyle
4 hours ago

RECIPE | Teddy Zaki's legendary Persian Love Cake

A pastry chef shares a prized recipe to mark the launch of his first cookbook.
Lifestyle
5 months ago

A feast of local cooking shows to hit screens in September

Foodies can look forward to new seasons of 'The Ultimate Braai Master', 'The Taste Master' and 'My Kitchen Rules'.
Lifestyle
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FlySafair selling flight tickets for R8 in annual mega sale — Here’s how you ... Travel
  2. Best and worst dressed: MET Gala 2022 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Thirty years younger? The science of age reversal Health & Sex
  4. A visit to an avocado farm shows how green is the new gold Food
  5. Dave Chappelle tackled on stage in another public attack on a US comedian Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter provides update on stage 2 load-shedding
We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart