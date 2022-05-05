‘Julie & Julia’, ‘Eat Pray Love’: Five foodie movies to watch with mom
Whip up a feast without having to step into the kitchen this Mother's Day
Mother’s Day Sunday lunch has never been this easy to share, via a movie together with big helpings of drama and good food. Set the scene, pull up a couch, pop the bubbles, gather some snacks and get cosy with mom.
FOR THE CLASSIC COOK
JULIE & JULIA 2009
Meryl Streep and Amy Adams star in this movie that parallels the lives of two cooks — one famous, the other a young blogger trying to emulate Julia Child by aspiring to cook 524 of her recipes. Child is attributed with making French cuisine accessible to Americans through her many cookbooks and TV shows. For foodies there’s lots to chew on. It's entertaining without being too academic. Soak up the different kitchen scenes, the gleaming cookware including the famous Le Creuset orange pots and enjoy dipping into French cuisine.
WATCH | 'Julie & Julia' trailer.
A LITTLE BIT OF FOOD FANTASY
RATATOUILLE (2007)
An easy and entertaining watch, sit back and enjoy this computer-generated cartoon featuring Remy the Rat. Who would believe the viewer could be endeared to a rat, who dreams of becoming a chef? It’s lighthearted and good fun and if you need to know how to prepare an authentic French ratatouille, this is for you. Charming.
WATCH | 'Ratatouille' trailer.
FAMILY RESTAURANT DRAMA
THE HUNDRED-FOOT JOURNEY (2014)
Of course this comedy drama could only take place in a picturesque French village and is about a battle between two restaurants — a well-established, stuffy French restaurant well known for its fine dining and haute cuisine and a family-run Indian eatery set up across the road. It’s a great storyline with lots of twists and turns and good entertainment to be shared over a bottle of good red wine on a Sunday afternoon.
WATCH | 'The Hundred-Foot Journey' trailer.
COOKING THE BOOK
EAT PRAY LOVE (2010)
Not your typical foodie movie, it’s a real chick flick and the true-life story of Elizabeth Gilbert (Julia Roberts) based on the novel of the same name and the journey she takes to pick up her shattered life, find herself and true love. She traverses the globe on her way to Bali and a highlight is her time in Italy and her descriptions of her food experiences which come to life on the screen.
WATCH | 'Eat Pray Love' trailer.
FAMILY FEAST
MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING (2002)
Just like savouring a gastronomic journey through a multi-coursed meal with myriad layers, flavours and textures, so My Big Fat Greek Wedding unfolds with many different characters and nuances. The focus is about a Greek family, their Chicago restaurant and their daughter Fotoula who falls in love with Ian, a non-Greek schoolteacher who is a vegetarian. It's a mouth-watering feast with many memorable moments. A highlight is the Greek family dinner where Ian’s conservative parents get to meet the family around the table with a gorgeous spread of food.
WATCH | 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' trailer.
