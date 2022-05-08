Farro co-owner on how she'll celebrate Mother's Day

Eloise Windebank, mother to Otis, 4, and co-owner with husband Alex of Farro restaurant, shares her thoughts on Mother's Day

We definitely celebrate Mother’s Day. Celebrating mothers needs to be celebrated. All moms are working moms whether they leave the home to work or are at home. I’ve realised I can work at the restaurant and be a good mom. Obviously this is not perfect for everyone but no-one has an ideal solution as modern-day life is tough...