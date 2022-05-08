×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Food

Popular Joburg eatery Farro reopens on a Cape wine farm

Gabriëlskloof wine estate in Bot River is the new home of this eatery. Hilary Biller visited to enjoy old favourites and some great new tastes

Hilary Biller Columnist
08 May 2022 - 00:00

I could have kicked myself when Farro in Illovo, Johannesburg, closed down in June 2020, one of the many casualties of Covid-19 pandemic. In two short years, husband and wife Alex and Eloise Windebank's restaurant had made its mark on Jo'burg's dining landscape...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The tragedy behind Kim K's Marilyn Monroe moment at the Met Gala Lifestyle
  2. Thirty years younger? The science of age reversal Health & Sex
  3. Heard claims Depp sexually assaulted her with a bottle shortly after marriage Lifestyle
  4. Best and worst dressed: MET Gala 2022 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. A visit to an avocado farm shows how green is the new gold Food

Latest Videos

Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil