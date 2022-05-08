Popular Joburg eatery Farro reopens on a Cape wine farm
Gabriëlskloof wine estate in Bot River is the new home of this eatery. Hilary Biller visited to enjoy old favourites and some great new tastes
08 May 2022 - 00:00
I could have kicked myself when Farro in Illovo, Johannesburg, closed down in June 2020, one of the many casualties of Covid-19 pandemic. In two short years, husband and wife Alex and Eloise Windebank's restaurant had made its mark on Jo'burg's dining landscape...
