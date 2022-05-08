Popular Joburg eatery Farro reopens on a Cape wine farm

Gabriëlskloof wine estate in Bot River is the new home of this eatery. Hilary Biller visited to enjoy old favourites and some great new tastes

I could have kicked myself when Farro in Illovo, Johannesburg, closed down in June 2020, one of the many casualties of Covid-19 pandemic. In two short years, husband and wife Alex and Eloise Windebank's restaurant had made its mark on Jo'burg's dining landscape...