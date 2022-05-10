Experience the next level of tasting wine paired with music

We’ve tried it with main courses and starters, with cheese, with chocolate and even desserts. Now it’s time to pair wine with music.

In what they’re calling the ultimate passion pair-up, the Nedbank Cape Winemakers Guild has partnered not with chefs but with neuroscientists and composers to create a marriage between a piece of music and a glass of cabernet sauvignon for their new campaign, Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine.

Five of the protégés in the Nedbank Cape Winemakers Guild Protégé Programme — a three-year internship which pairs aspiring winemakers and viticulturists with some of the top winemakers in SA — set out to find the perfect glass of wine.

The result was a beautifully balanced, full-bodied bottle of cabernet sauvignon — the most available and recognised grape variety in SA which is best grown in Stellenbosch.

COMBINING MUSIC AND SCIENCE WITH WINE

Nicolaas van Reenen, a producer and music composer, worked with composer Simon Kohler to create the perfect piece of music to accompany this glass of cabernet sauvignon.

To do this, they sourced organic sounds from Weltevreden wine farm in Stellenbosch. It took them a week to put together the piece of music as they tried to capture where the wine comes from. As Van Reenen says, the “DNA of the space is fully integrated” in the piece of music.

The result? Leaves rustling in the wind, reverberations from oak wine barrels and stainless-steel wine tanks, chimes bouncing off crystal wine glasses and delicate water droplets hitting the ground which blend effortlessly with the pair’s soothing music.