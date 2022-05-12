×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Food

RECIPE | Take advantage of Marmite's return with sweet, savoury muffins

A unique South African favourite that combines sweet and savoury flavours

Hilary Biller Columnist
12 May 2022 - 07:25
Sweet and savoury marmite muffins.
Sweet and savoury marmite muffins.
Image: Hilary Biller

I love a Marmite cake and often turn the batter into muffins. It's that combination of sweet and savoury flavours that South African palates enjoy that make this so popular. I enjoy serving this cake warm, straight from the oven, for breakfast or brunch and have on occasions enjoyed a slice with a thick spread of marmalade. The flavours work so well and especially with a thick slather of butter/margarine.

MARMITE CHEESE MUFFINS

Makes: 1 large cake or 12 muffins

Ingredients:

80ml (⅓ cup) sugar

60g butter or baking margarine plus an extra 45ml (3 tbsp), melted

1 extra large egg

240g (2 cups) cake wheat flour

15ml (1 tbsp) baking powder

Pinch of salt

175ml milk

250g (1 cup) cheddar cheese, grated   

15ml (1 tbsp) Marmite

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.
  2. Cream together the sugar and 60g of butter or margarine. Add the egg and beat again.
  3. In a separate bowl sift together the flour, baking powder and salt, then add to the creamed mixture with the milk.
  4. Fold in ¾ of the cheese into the mixture and pour batter into a 23cm cake pan with cooking spray OR a 12-cup muffin pan. Bake for 25 minutes for the cake and 20 minutes for the muffins.
  5. Combine the Marmite with the 45ml (3 tbsp) melted butter and stir to combine. Drizzle over the cake or muffins after 20 minutes of baking the cake, drizzle over the top and sprinkle over the remaining cheese and bake for a further 5 minutes. If you are making muffins, remove after 15 minutes of baking, brush each muffin with the Marmite butter mixture and sprinkle with cheese before baking for another 5 minutes.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Marmite is back on the shelves, but get your fix quickly as supplies are tight

I should have guessed the busy huddle around the spreads section in the relatively quiet supermarket was a gathering of shoppers ensuring they got ...
Lifestyle
17 hours ago

Serve and save: family meal recipes that cost just under R100

SURVIVING THE CRUNCH: These dishes are not only hearty and filling but also easy on the pocket
News
1 month ago

Mystery solved: Here's why you might not find Marmite in supermarkets

Our food editor finds out why there's a shortage of the savoury spread in SA.
Lifestyle
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cape Town named third greatest city on Earth Travel
  2. The ‘Mummy needs wine’ culture is out of control Health & Sex
  3. Thirty years younger? The science of age reversal Health & Sex
  4. Fenty is coming to SA, Rihanna announces in local designer outfit The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. The tragedy behind Kim K's Marilyn Monroe moment at the Met Gala Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil