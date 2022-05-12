RECIPE | Take advantage of Marmite's return with sweet, savoury muffins

I love a Marmite cake and often turn the batter into muffins. It's that combination of sweet and savoury flavours that South African palates enjoy that make this so popular. I enjoy serving this cake warm, straight from the oven, for breakfast or brunch and have on occasions enjoyed a slice with a thick spread of marmalade. The flavours work so well and especially with a thick slather of butter/margarine.

MARMITE CHEESE MUFFINS

Makes: 1 large cake or 12 muffins

Ingredients:

80ml (⅓ cup) sugar

60g butter or baking margarine plus an extra 45ml (3 tbsp), melted

1 extra large egg

240g (2 cups) cake wheat flour

15ml (1 tbsp) baking powder

Pinch of salt

175ml milk

250g (1 cup) cheddar cheese, grated

15ml (1 tbsp) Marmite

Method: