Enjoy good company, amazing drinks at Jozi cocktail bar Station XII

Joburg peeps looking for a trendy and vibey spot to hang out and destress with delicious drinks are in for a treat at the official launch of Station XII this weekend.

The launch will take place in Epsom Downs, Bryanston, on Saturday and will see patrons treated to good music, great company and amazing beverages.

The cocktail bar is open and offers visitors a place to enjoy food while sipping on cool and fruity cocktails. Non-drinkers can also choose from a wide variety of mocktails and warm beverages from Aroma Coffee.

Station XII is among the eateries on offer from Cloud Kitchens, which include sushi, Thai, Indian, traditional, West African and vegan.