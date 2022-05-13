×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Food

Enjoy good company, amazing drinks at Jozi cocktail bar Station XII

Trendy spot celebrates its official launch on Saturday

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
13 May 2022 - 11:09
Station XII is officially launching in Bryanston this weekend. Stock image.
Station XII is officially launching in Bryanston this weekend. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/arinahabich

Joburg peeps looking for a trendy and vibey spot to hang out and destress with delicious drinks are in for a treat at the official launch of Station XII this weekend.

The launch will take place in Epsom Downs, Bryanston, on Saturday and will see patrons treated to good music, great company and amazing beverages.

The cocktail bar is open and offers visitors a place to enjoy food while sipping on cool and fruity cocktails. Non-drinkers can also choose from a wide variety of mocktails and warm beverages from Aroma Coffee.

Station XII is among the eateries on offer from Cloud Kitchens, which include sushi, Thai, Indian, traditional, West African and vegan.

Station XII is open from 3pm until late.

Cloud kitchens are defined as “centralised licensed commercial food production facilities where anywhere from one or two to dozens of restaurants rent space to prepare delivery-optimised menu items”, according to the Jozi Cloud Kitchens website.

“One restaurant may run multiple brands, or virtual restaurants, all operating under one roof, or the kitchen may be run like an incubator and shared by different purveyors.”

Grab your jacket and your bestie and head to Bryanston for a fun Saturday.

Follow Station XII on Instagram or visit Jozi Cloud Kitchens

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Here’s how the beverage industry can cure its climate hangover

One firm demonstrates the transition to circular packaging technology to address the impact of overpackaging
World
3 weeks ago

Three spots in Joburg where you can enjoy a fabulous meal with live jazz

Ahead of International Jazz Day, we pick our three favourite restaurants where you can catch live jazz music
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Take a trip down to flavourtown at the vibey Marabi Club

Chef Katlego Mlambo's pop-up, in New Doornfontein, offers the hottest food and jazz in Jozi.
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fenty is coming to SA, Rihanna announces in local designer outfit The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Cape Town named third greatest city on Earth Travel
  3. The tragedy behind Kim K's Marilyn Monroe moment at the Met Gala Lifestyle
  4. The ‘Mummy needs wine’ culture is out of control Health & Sex
  5. Big, big Rich, getting bigger by the Tik Tok Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail