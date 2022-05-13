Enjoy good company, amazing drinks at Jozi cocktail bar Station XII
Trendy spot celebrates its official launch on Saturday
Joburg peeps looking for a trendy and vibey spot to hang out and destress with delicious drinks are in for a treat at the official launch of Station XII this weekend.
The launch will take place in Epsom Downs, Bryanston, on Saturday and will see patrons treated to good music, great company and amazing beverages.
The cocktail bar is open and offers visitors a place to enjoy food while sipping on cool and fruity cocktails. Non-drinkers can also choose from a wide variety of mocktails and warm beverages from Aroma Coffee.
Station XII is among the eateries on offer from Cloud Kitchens, which include sushi, Thai, Indian, traditional, West African and vegan.
Station XII is open from 3pm until late.
Cloud kitchens are defined as “centralised licensed commercial food production facilities where anywhere from one or two to dozens of restaurants rent space to prepare delivery-optimised menu items”, according to the Jozi Cloud Kitchens website.
“One restaurant may run multiple brands, or virtual restaurants, all operating under one roof, or the kitchen may be run like an incubator and shared by different purveyors.”
Grab your jacket and your bestie and head to Bryanston for a fun Saturday.
Follow Station XII on Instagram or visit Jozi Cloud Kitchens
