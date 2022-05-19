Brush up your culinary skills with these cooking classes

LEARN FROM AN EXPERT

Chef and cookbook author Liziwe Matloha offers popular hands-on cooking and baking classes at her school in Dawn Park, Boksburg. Matloha’s bubbly personality and passion for cooking and sharing her skills will inspire anyone hungry to learn more.

The classes are casual and lots of fun and you come away having learnt how to prepare a variety of basic and advanced dishes. In the line-up of courses, Matloha offers different themes from seafood, Sunday 'kos', seven colours, salads and cookies and biscuits.

The popular classes vary from one-day to a four-day course and the cost between R850 and R4,500, depending on the duration and theme of the course. Look out for a copy of Matloha’s best-selling cookbook Dinner at Matloha’s to buy for another helping of inspiration plus the recipes she supplies for the course.

The next class on offer is a four-day cooking workshop taking place in August and September.

The menu:

August 20: Cakes and cookies

August 27: Seafood

September 10: Sides and salads

September 17: Seven colours

Cost: R3,800. A R1,000 non-refundable deposit secures your place. The price includes all recipes and ingredients.

To book call 076 306 8085